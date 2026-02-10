Divirod Completes Advanced GNSS-R Terrain Monitoring Project with OKI in the Fukuoka Prefecture

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divirod Inc., a global leader in GNSS-R sensing and environmental intelligence, announced the successful completion of a collaborative field project with Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (OKI) to monitor landslide risk and slope stability across multiple vulnerable areas in the Fukuoka Prefecture. The project deployed Divirod's next-generation ground deformation and anomaly-detection technology to provide continuous, high-resolution monitoring of mountainous terrain prone to extreme rainfall and seismic activity.

The initiative supports Japan's broader effort to enhance early-warning capabilities and strengthen climate resilience following recent years of severe rainfall disasters and complex terrain-related hazards.

Breakthrough Monitoring Using GNSS-R Technology

As part of the project, Divirod designed a system comprised of GNSS-R sensors and intelligent algorithms and deployed it across three areas of interest collecting continuous, all-weather measurements throughout the monitoring period. Divirod's proprietary algorithms examined daily GNSS-R measurements to detect even subtle changes in the ground surface.

Divirod's system successfully classified the observed terrain changes into three key physical categories:

Slope failure events ,

Creep / slow-moving landslides , and

Temporary terrain changes (often linked to rainfall or ground moisture variations).

Hundreds of terrain changes were detected across the monitored regions and correlated with rainfall measurements and earthquake events. The results enabled detailed risk mapping and precise identification of active zones.

The technology proved highly sensitive in differentiating short-lived disturbances from long-term geomorphological changes—an essential capability for early intervention and warnings.

Documented Landslide at Hakikoga, City of Asakura

A significant highlight of the project was the successful detection of a real landslide event in August. While comparison images taken on August 10 and 11 revealed visible changes in the slope during daylight hours, Divirod's terrain change maps show that the slope movement itself occurred overnight, a time when on-site cameras were unable to observe the event due to darkness. Despite the lack of visual evidence, Divirod's GNSS-R sensors registered a distinct spike in ground-movement, accurately detecting the terrain shift and providing clear evidence of a nocturnal landslide that could have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Strengthening Japan's Disaster-Preparedness Ecosystem

Divirod's collaboration with OKI represents a significant advancement in real-time terrain intelligence for Japan, a region characterized by frequent typhoons, intense rainfall, and high seismicity. The successful deployment in the Fukuoka Prefecture presents new opportunities for:

scalable early-warning systems,

automated landslide risk modeling,

and the integration of GNSS-R sensing with existing monitoring infrastructure.

"Japan faces some of the world's most challenging geohazards, and our work with OKI demonstrates how advanced GNSS-R solutions can dramatically enhance early detection and situational awareness," said Javier Marti, CEO, Divirod. "We are proud to contribute to the Prefecture's resilience and look forward to expanding this technology throughout the country and worldwide."

"We are delighted to have collaborated with Divirod to conduct a joint demonstration utilizing GNSS-R technology in Fukuoka Prefecture. Contributing to early response to natural disasters and strengthening regional resilience is a significant achievement for us as well", said Yoichi Kato, CTO and Head of Technology Division. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Divirod to further enhance disaster prevention capabilities."

About Divirod

Divirod Inc. is a geospatial intelligence company specializing in GNSS-R remote sensing for hydrology, ground deformation, and environmental monitoring. Its proprietary technology delivers precise, continuous measurements for governments, utilities, and private organizations worldwide.

For more information please visit www.divirod.com

About OKI

Founded in 1881, OKI is Japan's leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its Public Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Component Products, and Electronics Manufacturing Services businesses. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors. Visit OKI's global website at https://www.oki.com/global/.

