Divly makes crypto taxes easier - starts raising capital

Fewer than one percent of investors globally who buy cryptocurrencies pay tax on their crypto investments, despite being required to do so by law. Tech company Divly makes it possible to manage the declaration of cryptocurrencies in a few clicks. The company has now raised 400k USD in a funding round.

HELSINKI, Finland and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than one percent of cryptocurrency investors may have declared their cryptocurrency to tax authorities in 2022.



"We see a big problem in declaring crypto and are convinced our product will make it easier. Determining what you must declare for each transaction can be overwhelming and time-consuming. If you are not an accountant, tax lawyer, or programmer and have many transactions, you have little chance of doing this manually yourself," says Carl Gärdsell, founder of Divly.



Investors include DHS Venture Partners, Greens Ventures and YEoS Ventures. Since March 2022, Divly has partnered with Coinmotion, the largest Finnish virtual currency service provider, and Safello, the largest crypto broker in Sweden, with about 300,000 users. Divly has also started collaborations with several international players in the past year, such as BYDFi and Coingecko.



The crypto market has had a tumultuous year. Despite this, Divly continues to grow partly because it has expanded its service internationally to all Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Japan, and Germany. But above all, it's the simplicity and the desire to make crypto tax declarations accessible to all investors that have driven Divly's growth. With its recent successful funding round, Divly is poised to continue its growth and expand its reach to more investors worldwide.



The introduction of MiCA and the DAC8 proposal will result in tighter cryptocurrency regulations. As a result, authorities will have increased awareness of cryptocurrencies. One of the main requirements of the new rules is that cryptocurrency exchanges with users in the European Union must share their client information with tax authorities by January 2026.



"Procedures and processes for authorities to deal with tax issues will become increasingly important. Transactions on the blockchain are not anonymous; they are pseudonymous. This means that we could soon see a situation where those who have not paid taxes need to start backtracking and accounting for their transactions. I think most people want to do the right thing but don't know how to do it. It should be easy to do the right thing, which we make possible," says Carl Gärdsell.



Divly is a service that simplifies tax declarations in the crypto market and was founded in June 2021 by Carl Gärdsell and Ruben Rehn. Read more about Divly here: https://divly.com/



Contact:

Youri Lempers, International Expansion Manager, Divly

***@divly.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12954062



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Divly