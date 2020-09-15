Divo Music Partners with Sony/ATV to Expand Global Publishing Services in India

With this new partnership, Sony/ATV will provide publishing and administration services to Divo Music's extensive community of songwriters, composers and lyricists and deliver new opportunities for their musical works on a global scale.

Guy Henderson, Sony/ATV President, International, stated, "Sony/ATV India takes great pleasure in welcoming Shahir and his great stable of artists and songwriters to the Sony/ATV global family. We are very excited at expanding our Indian repertoire by adding Divo's new and exciting talent to our global roster and we look forward to being part of their international success both now and the in the years to come."



Dinraj Shetty, Director, Sony/ATV India said, "We are thrilled to welcome Divo Music to the Sony/ATV Music Publishing family. We look forward to giving Divo Music and its artists transparent and efficient monetization opportunities for their works across multiple platforms, and I'm confident we will achieve great success together in this partnership."



Shahir Muneer, Director & Founder, Divo Music said, "We are glad to partner with Sony/ATV to help us with our music monetization on the publishing side of the business. Using their strong tech capabilities and our operational and content strengths we will be able to effectively generate a more streamlined approach to collecting our royalties from outside India. And the major benefactor won't be just our organization but all the music directors and lyricists who are part of those musical works, as they will effectively get royalties faster and more comprehensively which otherwise may have been not reaching them. The digital music industry is booming and publishing royalties from digital is a very key factor and there is great scope to innovate and bring in new offerings. We look forward to our association with Sony/ATV in helping our music business journey."

About Divo Music: Divo is one of India's leading digital media and music companies based out of South India. In less than a decade, Divo Digital has now become one of India's largest multi-platform online video networks working as enterprise content partners with 50+ digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, amongst other platforms, worldwide. Their online video content partners include leading TV channels, movie rights holders, film studios, music labels, artists and various digital content creators and YouTubers across South India.

SOURCE Sony/ATV

Related Links

sonyatv.com

