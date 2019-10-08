'Divorce and Your Money' Podcast Hits 500,000 Downloads

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The team of Divorce and Your Money, a popular podcast that offers individuals help to understand and prepare for money issues that come up during divorce, announced today that the podcast has reached more than 500,000 downloads.

With more than 200 episodes live online right now, this is a major milestone for the Divorce and Your Money team. The podcast's host and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst Shawn Leamon weighed in on the news, reflecting on the podcast's growing authority as a trusted divorce resource.

"I'm incredibly proud of how far we have come and that we are one of the most trusted resources for people during a very difficult period in their lives," Leamon confirmed. "We have over 200 downloadable episodes, and we'll continue to grow that number in order to serve our audience with the help and advice they need. To reach 500,000 downloads is a huge milestone for both me and my team, and one that we are really excited about."

The Divorce and Your Money podcast delves into a range of divorce topics, including how to prepare for divorce, divorce costs, personalized divorce coaching and more. There are new topics, discussions and interviews with experts each week. Every episode is added to the podcast's library to stay available for those who need to make informed decisions about financial issues related to divorce.

Leamon attributes the podcast's success to its practical use and digestible topics and hopes to continue providing information to individuals who need it.

"Divorce doesn't have to be something that couples go into blind," he said. "Our podcast is designed for a good person who finds themselves in a difficult situation. Divorce costs, the process, what to expect, etc. - our topics are based on real-life situations and will help bring clarity to a confusing and complex time in a person's life."

Anyone facing divorce, or contemplating divorce, can visit the Divorce and Your Money podcast website to download episodes and find out more about this process at divorceandyourmoney.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Allena

Dallas, Texas

support@lagrandemarketing.com

214-444-7995

https://divorceandyourmoney.com

SOURCE Divorce And Your Money

Related Links

http://divorceandyourmoney.com

