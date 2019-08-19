Divorce Well Done: Sodoma Law Introduces Lynn M. Myrick, Divorce Concierge

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The family law attorneys at Sodoma Law, a full-service law firm based in Charlotte, have decades of experience working hand in hand with families through the struggles of separation and divorce. They understand that clients need more than just a legal advocate; they need access to a support system that extends beyond the agreement that is signed, beyond the divorce judgment entered. But, to best create their post-divorce story, this process should start from the time their divorce attorney is hired. Therefore, Sodoma Law announced today the addition of Divorce Concierge Lynn M. Myrick , who will work with the firm's divorce dream team as a "personal assistant" to clients.

"Divorce is not easy, but it can be a divorce well done," notes Nicole Sodoma, founder and Managing Principal, Sodoma Law. "At Sodoma Law, we believe in helping the whole person, with the understanding that our clients' mental and physical well-being is just as important as their legal well-being." Principal and Attorney Patra Sinner adds, "The goal of our Divorce Concierge is to help our clients navigate the creation of the next stage of their and their families' lives - and Lynn is extraordinarily well-positioned to meet this challenge."

Lynn M. Myrick is a Certified Professional Coach, Certified in Conversational Intelligence, with a BA in Psychology from UNC-Charlotte. She is the founder of two non-profits, a financial planning firm and an executive coaching practice. "As Sodoma Law's Divorce Concierge, I will walk with clients through their toughest times and help them to manage not only the detailed logistics and next steps, but also their emotional landscape, enabling them to discover how they each can stay grounded and strong throughout the divorce process and beyond," said Ms. Myrick.

Since opening the firm's doors in 2008, Nicole Sodoma and her colleagues have helped thousands of people navigate their post-divorce life. From helping to find new homes, healthcare options, nannies, and more, they have developed relationships with the best and brightest CPAs, realtors, therapists, financial advisors, mortgage brokers, executive coaches, and so much more. As Divorce Concierge, Lynn Myrick will continue the efforts of the firm's divorce dream team to connect each client with the right resources for their individual needs, throughout the divorce process and beyond.

To learn more about Sodoma Law's divorce concierge service, email DivorceConcierge@Sodomalaw.com or call 704.442.0000.

About Sodoma Law, P.C.

Sodoma Law, P.C. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with four additional locations in Charlotte; in Monroe, Union County; and in Rock Hill, York County, South Carolina. The firm's areas of practice include Family Law , Adoption , Surrogacy , Mediation , Estate Planning , and Litigation Consulting . Like Sodoma Law on Facebook , follow them on Twitter ( @SodomaLaw ), and follow Managing Principal Nicole Sodoma ( @NSodoma ).

Contact: Ariane Wolff, Warner Communications

978-729-3542 or ariane@warnerpr.com

SOURCE Sodoma Law, P.C.

Related Links

https://www.sodomalaw.com

