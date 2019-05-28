Divurgent Client Services Team Grows by Two

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Divurgent, a nationally recognized healthcare IT consulting firm, announced today that the firm has brought on Bill Bottomley and Mary Beth Seaman as part of their growing team of Client Services. Together they will actively work with many of the nation's largest and most complex health systems in developing strategic services offerings in the areas of systems implementation, training and activation.

Bill Bottomley will join the Divurgent Client Services team as Vice President, Payer Solutions overseeing the East Coast client services team. Bill brings over 26 years of technology sales leadership experience with 17 years focused in the healthcare industry selling strategic consulting services to payers and providers. His experience includes system implementation and automation, population health and care management, information management and data analytics, and regulatory and compliance services. In addition, he has championed and led partner and alliance programs with strategic vendors within the healthcare vertical including population health, Informatics, and Payer technologies.

"Divurgent's continued growth, year over year, affords us the opportunity to invest further in bringing strategic partnership level expertise by bringing Mary Beth and Bill to our team. Since the late 2000s we've been known by our clients as the industry's most flexible and adaptable partner, allowing problems to be solved the best possible way, Mary Beth and Bill are part of the next era of Divurgent's mission to continue doing that," says Shane Danaher, Chief Operating Officer.

Overseeing the West Coast, Mary Beth will join the Divurgent Client Services team as Vice President, Client Services. Mary Beth brings over 20 years of experience as a sales leader with 18 years focused in the healthcare industry. Her experience brings a firm understanding of unique compliance requirements with demonstrated experience in stabilizing client relationships during organizational transition, supporting system implementation, clinical adoption and training.

About Divurgent

Divurgent is not the typical healthcare consulting firm. As a nationally recognized company focused on the business of hospitals, health systems, payers, and affiliated providers, we are committed to healthcare IT evolution, deploying customized, scalable solutions that help our clients achieve improved operational effectiveness, financial performance, and quality of patient care. Our experienced, hands-on team continuously evaluates and addresses the industry and market trends to align client goals with the future market state. Divurgent's transformational services, developed to align with our client's goals, include Implementation & Activation, Transformational, Strategic Advisory, and Financial Advisory services. www.divurgent.com

