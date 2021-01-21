Divurgent Hires Chris Brownlee, EHR Implementation Expert, as Principal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Divurgent, an international IT consulting company, announced today that it hired Chris Brownlee as Principal. Chris joins Divurgent with nearly 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, leading teams through large-scale EHR implementations, including a significant and successful 21-year tenure at Cerner Corporation, leaving the organization as an Engagement Executive.

Chris Brownlee, Principal, will lead Divurgent clients through successful EHR implementation, rollout, and optimization programs.

Chris joins the Divurgent principal team, leading the firm's successful EHR implementation and support practice, where he plans to bring further innovations to clients undergoing strategic planning, technology transitions, or looking to optimize their systems through deploying process improvement strategies, implementing proven project management methodologies, and driving organizational change management efforts.

Recently, Divurgent received straight A's* across the board on all Customer Experience Pillars, including loyalty, operations, services, relationship, and value, in KLAS Research's 2020 Implementation Leadership Report. The strategic hire of Chris further positions the firm to continue to meet and exceed high customer expectations in a high-performing competitive market.

"Chris was one of the first principals I brought on when I joined Divurgent," said Dr. Sam Hanna, Executive Vice President, Consulting and Innovation, and Chief Strategy Officer. "He brings a rich background in client-first approaches and has proven his ability to develop and deliver solutions to a wide variety of healthcare organizations."

Brownlee's experience working with some of the nation's most prominent health systems and implementing technology-enabled process improvements builds upon the already successful Implementation and Support Practice at Divurgent. Since his hire, he has taken the reigns on several major projects, working with other key members of the delivery and executive teams.

