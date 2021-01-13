VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Divurgent, an international IT consulting company, announced today that it hired John Ward, MBA, CPA as Chief Financial Officer. John joins Divurgent with over 20 years of IT services experience, including his most recent position as Senior Director and Market CFO of the Atos North America Healthcare division. He has setup and managed foreign accounting operations, expanded financial capabilities of high growth companies, and performed due diligence and onboarding of multiple acquisitions totaling $280M in annual revenue.

Divurgent Hires John Ward, MBA, CPA as Chief Financial Officer

John replaces Philip Felt as CFO at Divurgent. Philip, cofounder of Divurgent, has served as Divurgent's CFO since the company's inception in 2007 and built the accounting and finance function from the ground up during his 13-year tenure. Philip will remain actively involved at Divurgent and is moving to the Board of Directors where he will lead the Finance Committee.

John's experience at high growth services companies like Affiliated Computer Services, Xerox, and Atos, as well as his healthcare-specific experience, will enable Divurgent's continued expansion in the North America healthcare provider and payer markets and entry into new industries and geographies. Also, his experience with mergers and acquisitions supports Divurgent's strategic goal of acquiring complementary firms in the next five years.

"We're excited to have John at the helm of our finance and accounting departments during this exciting time at Divurgent," said Colin Konschak, Chief Executive Officer and cofounder. "John's experience scaling companies similar to ours will accelerate our ability to better serve our existing client base while expanding into new markets and solution areas."

As part of his strategic position with the firm, John will play an important role in improving operational performance with better business intelligence, simplified processes, and a focus on risk mitigation and financial performance. John's enthusiasm for empowering business unit leaders with financial decisions will also increase the autonomy and speed of other leaders as they react to market conditions and needs, further differentiating Divurgent's ability to be adaptable and flexible.

About Divurgent

Divurgent is a solutions provider focused on what matters most to our client partners. We're committed to IT evolution, deploying tailored solutions that help our client partners achieve improved operational effectiveness, financial performance, and quality of customer experience. www.divurgent.com

Media Contact:

Brittany Williams

[email protected]

(757) 213-6875

SOURCE Divurgent

