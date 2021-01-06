Divurgent Hires New Executive Vice President, Consulting and Innovation, and Chief Strategy Officer, Sam Hanna

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Divurgent, an international IT consulting company, announced today that it hired Sam Hanna, PhD as the new Executive Vice President of Innovation and Consulting, and Chief Strategy Officer. Sam joins the firm as a respected leader in the healthcare transformation space and brings cross-industry best practices to complement and further grow Divurgent's solution portfolio. Sam's experience includes leading a healthcare practice and an incubator at PwC and serving as an executive advisor to several innovative companies in the healthcare, technology, and consulting space such as Alphabet, Amazon, and several innovative startups in the medical device and artificial intelligence space.

In the first three months of his tenure with the firm, Dr. Hanna has brought on three strategic Executive Delivery hires to strengthen the firm's position as a leading consultative and advisory firm. Adam Tallinger, Vice President Provider Solutions, Chris Brownlee, Principal, and Bob Farrar, Payer Principal, join the firm's other delivery executives, Emily Carlson, Vice President Technology, and Brent Girardeau, Principal, to double down on the firm's reputation for innovation, flexibility, and value in the industry.

Dr. Hanna, at the helm of a uniquely positioned consulting team, is a technology visionary and has developed a unique approach to bringing key industry best practices together to lead organizations into the future. He will be a key player as Divurgent continues to drive innovation through their solutions across the highly complex healthcare sectors and other industries. His deep experience in academics, consulting, and entrepreneurship paired with his expertise in project management, business intelligence/analytics, business continuity, and system implementations align with Divurgent's existing and future goals.

"Having Sam join our team has inspired and energized our team," said Shane Danaher, Chief Operating Officer. "Whenever you have someone with Sam's level of expertise and forward-thinking approach to the industry, it propels us as an organization to think even further outside the box to deliver value to our clients through our solutions and products."

As part of his strategic role with the firm, Dr. Hanna will not only lead the design and development of Divurgent's solutions and enhance the experience of both consultants and clients, but he will also, as Chief Strategy Officer, play an important role in the firm's future direction and investment decisions. Additionally, Hanna's enthusiasm for business intelligence and analytics bolster's Divurgent's unique approach to delivering data driven decision making for our clients. This holistic approach to client service creates measurable value and delivers customized solutions that differentiate Divurgent from other management consulting firms.

