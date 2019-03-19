Divurgent Introduces Data & Analytics Approach to Solving Physician Burnout

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Divurgent, a nationally recognized healthcare IT consulting company, announced today that the company has launched and successfully delivered a software-driven solution to support the industry's focus on addressing provider burnout, a costly challenge many healthcare organizations are facing.

Physician burnout is a substantial industry trend that is directly associated with the optimization, or lack thereof, of the technologies physicians are using day-to-day. Organizations are struggling to balance the importance of physician satisfaction with technology deployment and maintenance. Divurgent's product-as-a-service approach pairs traditional hands-on consultative services with high-powered business intelligence tools, delivering insights into how organizations can improve provider satisfaction.

Ralph Whalen, Divurgent's Vice President of Consulting Services, first developed the company's analytics and data-driven approach to reducing physician burnout and increasing physician efficiency. "Stepping out of the traditional consultative role with our clients was a big shift for us and them, but an essential one; as HIT consultants, we felt that the utilization of business intelligence tools and software analytics was long overdue," said Whalen, "additionally, our clients appreciated seeing extremely tangible ROI from our consultative services, and saw first-hand how natural it is to blend traditional hands-on work with business intelligence applications."

"Our unique industry approach is truly evolving the way we think about healthcare IT – we've successfully, at multiple client sites, applied this approach to decrease physician burnout, increase patient throughput, reduce medical error, and increase patient satisfaction, saving our clients literally millions of dollars in revenue associated with physician turnover. We are continuing to build on our platform's success by implementing layers of artificial intelligence to predict when a provider is experiencing burnout and suggest the best tactics for mitigation," said Shane Danaher, Divurgent's Chief Operating Officer.

ABOUT DIVURGENT:

Divurgent is not the typical healthcare consulting firm. As a nationally recognized company focused on the business of hospitals, health systems, payers, and affiliated providers, we are committed to healthcare IT evolution, deploying customized, scalable solutions that help our clients achieve improved operational effectiveness, financial performance, and quality of patient care. Learn more at www.divurgent.com.

