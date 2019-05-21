Divurgent Named to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work for Seventh Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For a seventh year, Modern Healthcare Magazine has named Divurgent, a healthcare IT consulting company, as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2019.

"Culture is such a focus of what we are doing at Divurgent. Our interdisciplinary Culture Club, with all areas of Divurgent represented, meets monthly with an actionable focus on improving the quality of work-life for our team members through thematically important initiatives such as allowing our virtual team to get to know one another, wellness activities and contests, and truly bi-directional communication. Receiving this award brings full-cycle meaning to what we are doing, and we could not be more proud." Wendy Kadner, Vice President, Team Resources

To foster a successful, meaningful corporate culture, Divurgent is devoted to developing new and maintaining existing initiatives, including a sustained Culture Committee, 'above and beyond' benefits and bonus packages, comprehensive wellness programs, and opportunities for professional and personal development through its tuition reimbursement program. Everything Divurgent does is guided by its ELITE values: Enthusiasm, Learning, Innovation, Trust, and Enthusiasm.

Dedicated to healthcare and healthy living, Divurgent encourages healthy lifestyles at work and home through its Wellness Awareness and Awards programs, which helps communicate upcoming regulatory changes and sponsors company-wide health challenges, and wellness programs that provide opportunities for reimbursement and encouragement for healthy activity costs.

"Talent alone is not enough to solve the remarkable and challenging problems our client partners face. We need to create a culture where our team wants to strive for more, collaborate with the best and brightest, and ultimately pass on the best of our culture to our clients in the form of outcomes. This award tells us, seven times annually now, that we're doing that." – Shane Danaher, Chief Operating Officer

In the past 12 months, Divurgent has received other distinguishing honors from organizations such as Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies, CIO Review's 50 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Blue Ribbon Award, and Consulting Magazine's list of Fastest Growing Firms.

Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare program honors employers who have made a commitment to be an exceptional place to work. Modern Healthcare will reveal the ranked order of the 100 Best Places to Work in Healthcare on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Renaissance Dallas following Modern Healthcare's Work Place of the Future Conference.

About Divurgent

Divurgent is not the typical healthcare consulting firm. As a nationally recognized company, we are committed to healthcare evolution and the strategies and processes that make it possible. We help our clients evolve in payment and delivery reform, as well as patient engagement, providing a higher quality of care, lower cost of care, and healthier communities.

Focused on the business of hospitals, health systems, and affiliated providers, Divurgent believes successful outcomes are derived from powerful partnerships. Recognizing the unique culture that every organization offers, we leverage the depth of our experienced consulting team to create customized solutions that best meet our client's goals. Utilizing best practices and methodologies, we help improve our client's operational effectiveness, financial performance, and quality of patient care. For more information about Divurgent, visit us at www.divurgent.com.

