Divurgent Proud Member of The Arch Collaborative, a KLAS Initiative

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Divurgent, an internationally recognized healthcare IT consulting company, announced membership in the KLAS Arch Collaborative. The Arch Collaborative aims to improve the industry experience with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) through partnerships and shared performance data across healthcare provider organizations, vendors, and other industry influencers.

As the leading firm providing a practical approach to physician efficiency with EHRs, membership to the Arch Collaborative further enhances the firm's capabilities to develop effective solutions to mitigate the national challenge of Physician Burnout, a related concern to the efficiency of modern-day EHRs.

"Consistently, one of the top concerns we hear when providing guidance to Healthcare System's Leadership is the use, non-use, and impact of use of EHRs. We've confidently stewarded many client partners to improved key metrics for effective use, but this partnership with KLAS allows us to truly focus on the triple aim of: increasing efficiency, increasing physician satisfaction, and decreasing burnout – all related, but also distinct concerns," said Shane Danaher, Chief Operating Officer at Divurgent.

Divurgent and KLAS have an established relationship, and membership in the Arch Collaborative further strengthens Divurgent's commitment to be a part of KLAS's work towards improving healthcare outcomes.

The Arch Collaborative has helped over 200 provider organizations gain insights and best practices related to physician and clinician satisfaction, an initiative that parallels Divurgent's physician efficiency solutions.

"This partnership gives us an opportunity to improve the way that care is delivered through collaboration on efficiency-focused projects and information sharing. We are eager and excited to contribute to this important initiative," said Steve Weichhand, Vice President of Growth and Customer Experience at Divurgent.

Divurgent looks forward to working with KLAS and participants of the Arch Collaborative to bring clarity and best practices to better leverage their EHR investments.

