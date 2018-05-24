Divurgent Supports CHIME's Task Force for National Opioid Crisis

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Divurgent announced today that the company is joining others as a supporter of the College of Healthcare Information Executives' (CHIME) Opioid Task Force, a specialized team of healthcare IT leaders dedicated to combating a disease that now takes more lives annually than automobile accidents and sends more than 1,000 people a day to emergency rooms.

The opioid crisis in the United States is having a devastating impact on individuals, their families, and the healthcare industry. Divurgent shares and supports CHIME's commitment to tapping into the CHIME membership, with over 2,600 members in leadership roles in nearly 5,000 healthcare institutions and related entities, to help stem the tide on this crisis.

"The opioid crisis is sweeping our nation – it's taken a hold on our communities, and Divurgent is truly honored to be part of this task force," said Colin Konschak, a founding task force member and supporter of the task force's continued effort to get a hold on this disease that is sweeping the nation. "As a pharmacist, a member of CHIME, and long-time partner of healthcare organizations, I'm proud to be part of something as powerful as this task force."

Through the collaborative use of the resources available to CHIME members, the organization, and their strategic partners, Divurgent is confident the task force will provide solutions to rein in this epidemic.

"The impact of this aggressive crisis directly and indirectly affects our communities, our culture, and our loved ones – it is closer to home than many realize," said Steve Eckert, Divurgent President and CHIME Board Member. "Now is the time for healthcare corporations and organizations to work hand-in-hand to move our efforts from discussion to action before it is too late."

CHIME sought to harness the talent and knowledge of its diverse membership for this task force, which was created in response to the magnitude of the opioid problem. The task force encourages broad and active participation of members to identify and promote best practices and build an evidence base to inform public policy. The task force is led by co-chairs Ed Kopetsky, LCHIME, FCHIME, Chief Information Officer at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, and Jim Turnbull, LCHIME, FCHIME, DHA, Chief Information Officer at University of Utah Health.

"Opioid addiction has been an invisible problem in our society for far too long," Russell P. Branzell, CEO and president of CHIME, stated in an earlier press release. "Yet almost everyone has been touched by it, through a child, a sibling, a friend who becomes addicted. We are immensely proud of Ed and Jim for their leadership. They are an inspiration for all of us."

ABOUT CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is the professional organization for Chief Information Officers and other senior healthcare IT leaders. CHIME enables its members and business partners to collaborate, exchange ideas, develop professionally and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and healthcare in the communities they serve.

ABOUT DIVURGENT

Divurgent is not the typical healthcare consulting firm. As a nationally recognized company focused on the business of hospitals, health systems, payers, and affiliated providers, we are committed to healthcare IT evolution, deploying customized, scalable solutions that help our clients achieve improved operational effectiveness, financial performance, and quality of patient care. Our experienced, hands-on team continuously evaluates and addresses the industry and market trends to align client goals with the future market state. Divurgent's transformational services, developed to align with our client's goals, include Implementation & Activation, Transformational, Strategic Advisory, and Financial Advisory services.

