Divvy Announces Newest Collection of Marquee Clients

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Divvy , the leader in spend and expense management, today announced the addition of several marquee clients to its growing customer base of more than 4,500 companies. Eyecare Partners, Gogo, Nikola Motor Company, Noom, and the Utah Jazz are some of the newest businesses to upgrade their spend and expense management experience with Divvy.

"Divvy has streamlined the way we manage our expenses," said Andrew Smith, vice president of finance for the Utah Jazz. "The simplicity and convenience of the software has made expense reporting and receipt management a painless process, allowing us to work faster and more efficiently."

Companies from a wide range of industries rely on Divvy to make critical decisions as they grow their businesses. Using Divvy, financial leaders can track real-time budgets, spending, receipt management, expense management, and more.

"As a technology innovator, Nikola Motor Company looks to partners who provide simple, seamless, customizable and intuitive solutions that foster our drive toward innovation," said Tony Epperson, FP&A manager at Nikola Motor Company. "Divvy accomplishes exactly that, along with providing a platform that supports and empowers our growing team."

Divvy recently announced Bill Pay , the world's first free bill pay service that replaces traditional accounts payable software. Fused with the Divvy smart card, Bill Pay provides a modern way for businesses to manage credit card and non-credit-card spend under one comprehensive budget.

For more information about Divvy, visit getdivvy.com .

About Divvy

Divvy modernizes finance for business by streamlining expense management and eliminating expense reports. With Divvy, businesses can make one-time or recurring payments using integrated virtual and physical corporate credit cards — each tied to dynamic limits controlled by centrally-managed budgets. Divvy gives financial leaders real-time visibility and control of companywide spending through elegant and powerful web and mobile apps. Learn more at www.getdivvy.com .

Media Contact

Divvy PR

Maddie Smith

maddie.smith@divvypay.com

SOURCE Divvy

Related Links

https://getdivvy.com

