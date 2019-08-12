Divvy Breaks Ground on New Headquarters in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Divvy , the leader in spend and expense management, today broke ground on its new headquarters in Draper, Utah to accommodate the company's rapid growth. Co-Founder and CEO Blake Murray was joined by the Divvy team for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

The 150,000 square foot building will include an outdoor basketball court, gender neutral restrooms and a striking hotel-inspired lobby, designed for flexibility and team collaboration. Once completed in June 2020, the new building will accommodate up to 850 team members.

"This space will allow us to continue investing in our people and our product," said Murray. "We're excited to have a place where our team can come together, be collaborative and deliver their best work."

The Divvy team grew by more than 500 percent in 2018, will more than double in 2019 and is projected to double again in 2020.

"We're building for how we work and are being intentional about how our space best supports our people," said Casey Bailey, VP of people and places.

Trusted by more than 3,000 companies, Divvy gives financial leaders real-time visibility into the spending within their organization. Earlier this year, Divvy announced a $200 million financing round led by NEA, with participation from Pelion Venture Partners and Insight Venture partners. Following this announcement, Divvy was named one of Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, a list of the country's 25 fastest-growing, venture-backed startups.

For more information about Divvy, visit getdivvy.com .

About Divvy

Divvy is a financial technology company with a mission to make money smarter by modernizing payment processes and expense management. With Divvy, businesses can make one-time or recurring payments using integrated virtual and physical corporate credit cards — each tied to dynamic limits controlled by centrally-managed budgets. Divvy also automates expense management, delegates payment process, and gives financial leaders real-time visibility and control of companywide spending. Learn more at www.getdivvy.com .

Media Contact

Divvy PR

Maddie Smith

maddie.smith@divvypay.com

SOURCE Divvy

Related Links

http://www.getdivvy.com

