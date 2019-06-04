Divvy Expands Offering by Launching Business Travel Platform Powered by TripActions

LEHI, Utah, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Divvy, the modern payment and expense management platform for business, and TripActions, the fastest-growing business travel platform trusted by the world's most innovative companies, announced the launch of Divvy Travel powered by TripActions. Divvy Travel will bring a comprehensive travel and expense management experience to Divvy customers by leveraging Divvy's expense management platform and TripActions' corporate travel technology and service experience.

Divvy Travel, supported by TripActions, will help businesses stress less and spend smarter on travel. This partnership will offer all Divvy customers access to an unrivaled combined travel and expense management experience while enabling easy tracking of travel expenses and giving companies real-time insights into spending.

CBO and Co-Founder Alex Bean of Divvy said, "We entered into a fruitful relationship last year when we partnered with TripActions, and now we're ecstatic about launching Divvy Travel together. Business travel is a huge part of so many of our customers' finances, so our partnership makes perfect sense. More specifically, Divvy Travel will give customers a one-stop business travel experience within the Divvy platform."

With the addition of TripActions' industry-leading technology and support, Divvy customers will be able to book and manage business travel simply and quickly. This will save customers time, money, and eliminate many of the hassles typically associated with business travel. With Divvy Travel, companies will enjoy an automated and integrated expense process that tracks travel spending in real-time, reports on budgets at the point of purchase, and keeps money more secure with virtual cards.

"Having used TripActions for a couple of months, we've experienced an intuitive interface and excellent customer service. And having used Divvy for a few months longer than TripActions, equally intuitive with its smart card services and excellent customer service, we're excited that they are collaborating to create an even more efficient experience for the user. Since we launched Divvy and TripActions, both companies have completely transformed the way our team manages travel and spend as related to travel and more," says Nicole Evans, Executive Assistant from Magleby Construction. "Given we're a high-growth business, having this level of efficiency will be invaluable."

"Conducting business in person is a powerful thing, and the process of business travel, from the time you book a trip to the time you're reimbursed for it, has traditionally been a cumbersome and real burden for travelers and finance teams alike," said Rich Liu, Chief Revenue Officer at TripActions. "Divvy has been a significant partner in helping us streamline this once clunky process to create one that is user-first, and ultimately helps organizations gain more visibility and efficiency."

Want to learn more about Divvy Travel? Visit https://www.getdivvy.com/travel today.

About Divvy

Divvy is a financial software company that helps businesses modernize payment processes and expense management. With Divvy, customers can manage payments and subscriptions with integrated virtual and physical corporate credit cards, with each tied to dynamic limits controlled by centrally managed budgets. Divvy centralizes budget management, delegates payment process, automates expense management, and gives financial leaders real-time control over spending. More at www.getdivvy.com .

About TripActions

We believe being there in person is powerful. It enables employees to build relationships, close deals and drive growth. Fast becoming the default for corporate travel, TripActions is the modern business travel platform that combines the latest AI-driven technologies with unrivaled inventory and 24x7 365 live human support to delight employees, finance leaders and travel managers alike—all while empowering organizations to seize travel as a strategic lever for growth. Delivered within a powerful, easy-to-use mobile-first interface, TripActions helps nearly 2,000 customers globally reduce average booking time from 60 minutes down to six while achieving an unprecedented 90% traveler adoption, 95% traveler satisfaction and up to 34% savings on lodging alone. The future of business travel has arrived. Power your organization's growth and delight your employees with TripActions. Let's go! www.tripactions.com .

