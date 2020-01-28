Divvy Launches New Accountant Partnership Program

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Divvy , the leader in spend and expense management, today announced its Accountant Partnership Program, created to provide accounting firms with greater resources to support their clients and grow their businesses. CalCPA, Connor Group, Eide Bailly, Nimbl, NOW CFO, RLJ Financial Services, and Squire are among the growing list of accounting partners dedicated to this program.

"We strive to identify platforms that our members and their clients can use to streamline business processes," said Lisa Brown, director of advertising, sponsorship, and firm engagement at CalCPA. "Together, we are introducing Divvy's software to help CPAs, accountants and finance professionals simplify their expense management processes."

Since launching, more than 600 accountants have partnered with Divvy and now offer the platform to their clients. The Divvy suite, built to replace several outdated expense management software products, allows accountants to consolidate their clients' credit card and non-credit-card spend under one comprehensive budget for an up-to-date view of total spend — no receipts required.

"We recommend Divvy to all of our clients," said Dave Olsen, CEO at Nimbl. "Every month it saves us 3-4 hours per client on bookkeeping, especially with the QBO integration. Plus, it helps clients to categorize credit card transactions and eliminate their expense reports."

Partners of this program receive a preloaded Divvy card, along with a revenue reward for each referral made. Each partner is also assigned a dedicated account manager, premium customer support team member and a customized portal for marketing and educational materials.

Last year, Divvy integrated with the number one accounting software for small business, QuickBooks Online, to simplify reconciliation and categorization for businesses using both platforms.

For more information about Divvy, visit getdivvy.com .

About Divvy

Divvy modernizes finance for business by streamlining expense management and eliminating expense reports. With Divvy, businesses can make one-time or recurring payments using integrated virtual and physical corporate credit cards — each tied to dynamic limits controlled by centrally-managed budgets. Divvy gives financial leaders real-time visibility and control of companywide spending through elegant and powerful web and mobile apps. Learn more at www.getdivvy.com .

