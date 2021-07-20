diwo Expands Management Team with Chief Revenue Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- diwo today announced David Collins as Chief Revenue Officer, leading diwo's global sales and marketing efforts. David joins diwo's management team and reports directly to CEO Krishna Kallakuri.

Over the past six months, diwo has expanded its marketing, sales and engineering teams to capitalize on growing market demand for its decision intelligence solutions. The company continues to gain momentum, recently announcing six new patent awards and being named as one of the hottest AI startups by CRN.

"We're seeing increased demand for our decision intelligence solutions, and the addition of David Collins will help our company drive additional market awareness and customer demand," said Krishna Kallakuri, CEO of diwo. "David brings over 30 years of sales and marketing experience, working for some of the largest tech brands and promising startups in the industry and has a proven track record of success, specifically in data and analytics."

David Collins joins diwo from Actian Corporation when he served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Prior to Actian, David was Vice President of Sales at Attunity, helping the company realize a 400% increase in market capitalization in advance of being acquired by Qlik. He also held several senior-level sales and marketing roles at Intel Corporation and Cisco Systems. David earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Brandeis University.

"diwo is beginning an exciting stage of growth, and the decision intelligence market is on the cusp of exploding over the next three to five years. The reason for this explosive growth is simple - Fortune 500 companies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on their data and analytics efforts, and the return is elusive because the result has been business insights. Insights lead to more questions and more analysis, while our AI-augmented recommendations lead to business value. diwo skips the dashboard and delivers specific and actionable recommendations," said David Collins, Chief Revenue Officer at diwo. "diwo's decision intelligence solutions are already being utilized by several Fortune 100 companies and are generating a tremendous return on investment."

diwo's decision intelligence platform expedites decision-making by using AI to analyze likely scenarios and understand the potential business impact. In addition, it utilizes natural-language processing (NLP) to guide and make recommendations to front-line employees and managers.

This "conversational" approach gives users direct access to the decision-making information they need, when they need it. Gartner predicts that by 2023, more than 33% of large organizations will have analysts practicing decision intelligence.

diwo is the leading enterprise decision intelligence platform for delivering business value from analytics. diwo automatically senses business opportunities and risks from your existing data and AI models, and recommends optimal decisions. Rather than users having to sift through dashboards and reports, diwo guides users to make the best decisions instantly.

diwo's difference is in its unique ability to understand users' business domain and context and learn from every user interaction. diwo automatically identifies opportunities and risks, quantifies their impact, and recommends the best action to take - unlocking tens of millions of dollars in value. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

