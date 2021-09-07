Dixa Names Devin Poole as Global Head of Market Research

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dixa, a leading customer engagement platform that creates value for brands and customers in a conversational, friendly, and engaging way, today announced the addition of Devin Poole to its leadership team as Global Head of Market Research.

Poole joins Dixa from leading global research and advisory firm, Gartner, where he held several senior positions including Senior Director of Advisory, and recently Senior Director and Analyst. Poole came to Gartner through the 2017 CEB acquisition, helping to bolster the Gartner offering for Service & Support leaders. Prior to Gartner, Devin Poole served as Director of Advisory Services at CEB influencing key executive decisions and playing an instrumental role in diagnosing critical business issues.

He holds more than 15 years of experience within the customer service industry and is an esteemed thought-leader and expert in the focus areas of customer loyalty, engagement channel strategy, management, and customer service talent management.

"We are very excited to welcome Devin Poole to the Dixa leadership team, says Mads Fesselius, CEO and Co-founder of Dixa. Devin's impressive analytical skillset will be applied to increasing market intelligence and supporting our product innovation moving forward."

"Devin will also be applying his deep industry expertise to efforts aimed at improving our product positioning across the global marketplace, and will be a strong asset for the commercial team in welcoming new logos to our customer base."

Devin Poole will lead go-to-market operations, work cross-functionally with Strategy, Sales, and Marketing teams and help to strategically position Dixa for continued growth amongst its expanding customer base. Responsibilities include improving customer experience through market research and intelligence, designing and facilitating new engagement programs, and supporting the creation of new products that will revolutionize customer experience for the end-user through Dixa's multi-experience approach.

"There are three main things that led me to Dixa: The product, the purpose, and the people," says Mr. Poole. Dixa is an amazing platform, leading the charge in pioneering a multi experience approach that helps the service function in any business deliver insurmountable value to the rest of the organization.

"As the platform is built by the people who 'wore the headset,' the company is uniquely positioned to help solve the most significant and longest-standing problems that customer service leaders face today."

Mr. Poole says, "The folks at Dixa are a cut above when it comes to their excitement and drive to fix a broken customer service model. Combined with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry, the team at Dixa is going to help evolve customer service for the better."

About Dixa

Dixa is a customer engagement platform that creates value for brands and customers in a conversational, friendly, and engaging way called Customer Friendship™. Established in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2015, Dixa was founded on the principle that there must be a better way to do customer service, one that allowed the creation of value-driven experiences for customers as well as empowered agents to do more than ticketing for the business. In February of 2021, the company acquired the Australian knowledge platform startup, Elevio to empower agents as well as customers with AI-optimized knowledge base and contextual experiences.

Dixa has expanded globally within the first years since launch and now has offices in Copenhagen, London, New York, Berlin, Kyiv, Tel Aviv and Melbourne. The company doubled its revenues YoY, and has raised more than $155 million in funding to date with backing from Notion Capital, Project A Ventures, SEED Capital and recently from General Atlantic.

