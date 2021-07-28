Dixa, the Next-Gen CX Platform, Raises $105M Series C to Transform Customer Service Worldwide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded as a customer service solution that evolved into a customer engagement platform, European company Dixa today announced a Series C funding round totaling $105M. The company is leading the change from customer service to value creation with a multiexperience approach, challenging the status quo and delivering value-driven experiences that generate results for businesses.

Dixa has helped to define and lead this multiexperience approach, with a product and vision that is meeting the market where it is headed,

The Series C round is led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity investor with a history of backing and scaling companies that transformed their industries, with participation from existing investors Notion Capital Project A and Seed Capital. Dixa will leverage the new funds to invest in product development, including potential new acquisitions (following Dixa's acquisition of Melbourne-based Elevio in January 2021), and plans to quadruple the engineering team by the end of 2022. Additionally, the company will focus on significantly scaling Dixa's global presence.

Founded in Denmark in 2015 and launched to market in 2018, Dixa has quickly grown into a global company with offices in Copenhagen, London, New York, Berlin, Kyiv, Tel Aviv and Melbourne. The company enables brands to stay connected with customers, wherever they are, in a simplified and seamless environment across new and existing touchpoints such as messaging, live chat, email or voice. "For today's customers, channels have ceased to matter. The way they engage now is holistically blended into what is called 'multiexperience'. This is how we're empowering brands to continuously stay true to their values," says Mads Fosselius, founder and CEO of Dixa. With Dixa, brands can now leave omnichannel behind, an approach that has created tech debt in the Digital Economy, and instead, move to a more agile and value-added strategy.



Empowered with insights that are contextually weaved into a seamless conversation, customer service agents are able to strengthen brand loyalty and build long-lasting bonds with customers. This way the entire customer experience is elevated to Customer Friendship™, which places the human factor at the center of all customer interactions. As a result, the customer experience becomes more valuable to customers, employees, and brands, which results in higher lifetime value and up to 15% higher [customer] retention on average. "After a smooth transition from a traditional customer service provider, we now have a holistic view of all agents and customers interacting easily with Dixa. Customer Champions can do more for customers and for the business because the algorithm gives them more agency over how to create value in every customer engagement while taking away micro-decisions around which engagements are high priority. Dixa does the heavy lifting and prioritization work, so we create valuable, connected experiences for customers." - Stacy Justino, Customer Service Leader at Wistia

"The profitability and efficiency mindset that has been the industry standard for years simply helped brands keep up with customers. That was the omnichannel approach in technology, but its time has passed. In response to a major shift to value in consumer behavior, brands need a truly agile, productivity-enhancing tech stack that evolves with customers and doesn't lag behind. This is how we shift from transactional, tickets-based customer service to value-added customer engagement. That's what we are offering to our customers so they stand out and create long-lasting business value through Customer Friendship™," continues Mads Fosselilus, Dixa CEO.



"Customer service software is undergoing a fundamental transformation, moving away from disjointed, transactional approaches towards longitudinal, conversational engagement. Dixa has helped to define and lead this multiexperience approach, with a product and vision that is meeting the market where it is headed," added Tom Hussey, Vice President in General Atlantic's Technology sector focused on B2B software. "Drawing from a deep understanding of customer service operations, Mads and the Dixa team are bringing a fresh, next-generation approach to the customer experience. We look forward to partnering with the company to significantly accelerate the business' expansion into North America and growth internationally."

As part of the transaction, Tom Hussey will join the Dixa Board of Directors, and Christine Kang, Vice President at General Atlantic, will join as a Board Observer. For additional information about Dixa's Series C funding announcement, please visit: https://www.dixa.com/blog/dixa-raises-105m-in-series-c-funding/ .

ABOUT DIXA

Dixa is a customer engagement platform that creates value for brands and customers in a conversational, friendly, and engaging way called Customer Friendship™. Established in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2015, Dixa was founded on the principle that there must be a better way to do customer service, one that allowed the creation of value-driven experiences for customers as well as empowered agents to do more than ticketing for the business. In February of 2021, the company acquired the Australian knowledge platform startup, Elevio to empower agents as well as customers with AI-optimized knowledge base and contextual experiences.

Dixa has expanded globally within the first years since launch and now has offices in Copenhagen, London, New York, Berlin, Kyiv, Tel Aviv and Melbourne. The company doubled its revenues YoY, and has raised more than $155 million in funding to date with backing from Notion Capital, Project A Ventures, SEED Capital and recently from General Atlantic.



ABOUT GENERAL ATLANTIC

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 400 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic currently has over $65 billion in assets under management for its growth equity mandate as of March 31, 2021 and more than 175 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Stamford. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com .

