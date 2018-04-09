Dixie Black Pepper Vodka Is Voted The World's Top Flavored Vodka

"We are delighted that Dixie Vodka has been named The Top Flavored Vodka as part of The Ultimate Spirits Challenge for 2018. Dixie Vodka represents Charleston's exciting and vibrant culinary and spirits scene as a world class producer. The rich culinary and spirits traditions of Charleston inspires creative partners like Dixie Vodka. We are so proud of their success and happy that they are one of us," said Doug Warner, Director of Media Relations for the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Dixie Black Pepper Vodka received a category-leading 95 points from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge tasting panel, the Chairman's Trophy and recognition as a Great Value spirit. The prestigious, best-in-class awards further reinforce the Dixie Vodka's position as The South's Best Tasting Vodka.

Released in 2014, Dixie Black Pepper Vodka is six-times distilled from all-American non-GMO corn. The base spirit is then infused in two batches for a week each: one with Szechuan black peppercorns, another with serrano peppers. The infusions are blended, resulting in a gluten free, culinary-forward black pepper vodka worthy of the best cocktails, from the ultimate southern bloody mary to oyster shooters and mules.

"Dixie Black Pepper Vodka elevated the flavor profile of our signature Bloody Mary years ago. Since then our awards, sales and outstanding reviews have only continued to grow thanks in part to our ongoing partnership with Dixie Vodka," said Tyler Alford - Vice President of Operations, Tupelo Honey.

For a Lowcountry twist on the ever-popular bloody mary, try a Dixie Chili Mary with 2 ounces Dixie Black Pepper Vodka, six ounces Charleston Mix Bloody Mary Mix, ¼ teaspoon chili oil and the juice of ¼ lemon: shake hard and pour over ice in a high ball glass rimmed with celery salt and black pepper.

Dixie Black Pepper Vodka's win will serve to further the scope of Dixie Vodka's growing imprint on the national and southeastern craft food and beverage scene. Dixie Vodka can be found in premier restaurants and retailers throughout the southeast. Connect with Dixie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT DIXIE VODKA

Dixie Vodka launched in South Carolina in 2014 by Grain & Barrel Spirits and now includes four unique flavors: Dixie Southern Vodka, Dixie Black Pepper, Dixie Mint and Dixie Citrus. Dixie Vodka embodies both premium quality and affordability, allowing food and drink enthusiasts to create signature cocktails that perfectly fit their lifestyle. Celebrated as the South's Best Tasting Vodka, Dixie Vodka represents the best of southern craftsmanship and hospitality. Awards include the top Platinum Medal, as voted by consumers, at the 2014 - 2017 Sip Awards, along with multiple Gold Medals and "Best Buy" endorsements by the Beverage Testing Institute. Dixie Vodka is proud to be a member of 1% For The Planet. Bottled at 80-proof, Dixie Vodka retails for $18.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

