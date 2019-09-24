Dixie Brands Partners with Mineralife to Take CBD Production to the Next Level

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dixie Brands Inc., one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, today announced it is partnering with Colorado Springs nutraceutical producer Mineralife to manufacture millions of broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD products for its Aceso product line over the next three years.

"Mineralife's mission has always been to ethically create quality products that deliver hope," said Mineralife President and Founder Neil Butterfield. "We're excited to partner with a company whose values and mission so closely match our own. We look forward to delivering high-quality wellness products that provide real benefits to consumers."

Founded in 2010, Colorado-based Dixie Brands is now the 18th CBD provider to select Mineralife to manufacture their CBD products this year. Mineralife will assume ingredient procurement, formulation and manufacturing for Aceso's "Calm," "Soothe" and "Wellness" vitamin and mineral blends.

Mineralife has been in the nutraceutical industry since 2005, creating its own line of ionic mineral-based supplements and pioneering the incorporation of CHD-FA® fulvic acid into its blends to improve the body's absorption of beneficial nutrients.

Aceso General Manager Kurt Forstmann said the partnership is a natural fit given Mineralife's expertise creating and blending effective dietary supplements, and its ability to scale and grow alongside Aceso and Dixie Brands, which held its initial public offering (IPO) last year.

"We were one of the first companies in the country to work in the field and we have a deep understanding of the science and regulations involved with making quality broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD supplements," Forstmann said. "Mineralife's commitment to making pure, safe and industry-compliant nutraceuticals demonstrates that they're the best company we could have chosen to manufacture our wellness products."

About Mineralife

Established in 2005 by Neil Butterfield soon after his immigration from South Africa, Colorado Springs' Mineralife delivers effective, affordable wellness products of superior quality to create a community that enjoys maximum health. After testing several brands of CBD products from manufacturers around Colorado and finding widely disparate levels of purity, Butterfield began white labeling CBD products in Mineralife's labs to ensure consistency, quality and integrity. To learn more about Mineralife, go to mylabelcbd.com.

About Dixie Brands, Inc.

Dixie Brands Inc. is leading the CPG cannabis industry by championing freedom of choice for consumers around the world. Through its licensed partners, Dixie has been perfecting the art and science of creating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products for nearly a decade. Dixie's relentless commitment to product innovation from fun to functional has earned the brand a place as one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands. Dixie's portfolio features over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories and 5 distinct consumer brands representing the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur-grade extractions, as well as world-class hemp-derived CBD-infused wellness products and pet supplements. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, visit https://dixieelixirs.com.

