Dixie RV SuperStores Proudly Changes Name To Great American RV SuperStores

HAMMOND, La., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With every New Year, we welcome new things, and we are very proud to announce that Dixie RV SuperStores will now be known as Great American RV SuperStores. Owners, management, locations, and staff remain the same.

Great American RV SuperStores tagline is refreshed and will read "Making memories one weekend at a time". CEO of Great American RV SuperStores, Greg Lala, announced "We have been dreaming of a brand that reflects all aspects of our company and we believe we have accomplished that. It's a change that will represent who we are and our commitment to our business." Stephen Guidry, COO/President, states that "Our commitment to our people, our commitment to customer service, our undying effort to create a great environment and our dedication of being a family owned business have been our guiding principles. We love serving an industry that is referred to as a Great American pastime. It made perfect sense to rebrand our dealership as Great American RV SuperStores."

Great American RV SuperStores continues to carry more than 50 brands from the top manufacturers like Tiffin, Thor, Airstream, Grand Design, Jayco, Heartland and more. Great American RV SuperStores is a proud member of the Priority RV Network, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and inherits the badge of 2019 RV Business Top 50 Dealer Award.

For more information on Great American RV SuperStores, visit www.greatamericanrv.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Great American RV SuperStores

10541 Destination Dr

Hammond, LA 70403

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American RV SuperStores

Related Links

http://www.greatamericanrv.com

