Dixie RV SuperStores Stays Family Owned & Operated

HAMMOND, La., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dixie RV SuperStores announces that the recent report from Camping World Holdings, Inc. ("Camping World") that it is in the process of acquiring 'Dixie RV Superstore in Newport News, Virginia', should not be interpreted by the public or the RV industry to suggest that Camping World is buying our valued company. Dixie RV SuperStores is neither affiliated with nor has any common ownership interest in the Virginia dealership. The true legal name of the sole Virginia dealership, which Camping World intends to purchase, is 'Dixie Trailer Sales of Newport News, Ltd.' Dixie RV SuperStores owns the service mark to its name which is registered with United States Patent and Trademark Office (Registration No. 4596414). Dixie RV SuperStores did enter a License Agreement with the Virginia dealership allowing it to use 'Dixie RV Superstore' while it continued to conduct its own business, but that privilege will not pass on to any successors or assigns, including Camping World.
Dixie RV SuperStores, which originated in 1984, continues to be a family-owned business with 4 stores across the Gulf South. With plans to expand in the near future CEO of Dixie RV SuperStores, Greg Lala, says, "We are continuously challenging the system, researching new business markets and learning about innovative ideas to revolutionize the RV Industry as we know it today."
The company prides itself on its excellent service, inventory selection and convenience, and is proud to employ over 325 employees and serve over 10,000 customers every year. "We are thrilled to be able to personally serve our customers," says Stephen Guidry, President of Dixie RV SuperStores. "Our passion and dedication is to provide extraordinary customer care and deliver exceptional quality service."
Dixie RV SuperStores Locations: Hammond and Breaux Bridge, Louisiana; Calera, Alabama; and Defuniak Springs, Florida.
To learn more about Dixie RV SuperStores, please visit www.dixierv.com.
10241 Destination Drive Hammond, LA 70403 * 657 Enterprise Pkwy Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
328 Green Acres Drive DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435 * 1150 George Roy Pkwy Calera, AL 35040
Hammond (225) 567- 4424 DeFuniak Springs (850) 951-1000 Breaux Bridge (337) 889 – 0011 Calera (205) 378 - 4474 Fax (225) 567-4483
"Helping You Retire One Weekend At A Time"
