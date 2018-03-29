Dixie RV SuperStores, which originated in 1984, continues to be a family-owned business with 4 stores across the Gulf South. With plans to expand in the near future CEO of Dixie RV SuperStores, Greg Lala, says, "We are continuously challenging the system, researching new business markets and learning about innovative ideas to revolutionize the RV Industry as we know it today."

The company prides itself on its excellent service, inventory selection and convenience, and is proud to employ over 325 employees and serve over 10,000 customers every year. "We are thrilled to be able to personally serve our customers," says Stephen Guidry, President of Dixie RV SuperStores. "Our passion and dedication is to provide extraordinary customer care and deliver exceptional quality service."

Dixie RV SuperStores Locations: Hammond and Breaux Bridge, Louisiana; Calera, Alabama; and Defuniak Springs, Florida.

To learn more about Dixie RV SuperStores, please visit www.dixierv.com.

10241 Destination Drive Hammond, LA 70403 * 657 Enterprise Pkwy Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

328 Green Acres Drive DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435 * 1150 George Roy Pkwy Calera, AL 35040

Hammond (225) 567- 4424 DeFuniak Springs (850) 951-1000 Breaux Bridge (337) 889 – 0011 Calera (205) 378 - 4474 Fax (225) 567-4483

"Helping You Retire One Weekend At A Time"

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dixie-rv-superstores-stays-family-owned--operated-300621752.html

SOURCE Dixie RV SuperStores

Related Links

http://www.dixierv.com

