Dixie Southern Vodka Announces New Farmer Partnership With Iconic Florida Grower

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dixie Southern Vodka, the leading craft vodka produced in the Southeast, announces the expansion of its highly successful farmer partner program with a collaboration with Florida-based Lykes Bros. Inc. Dixie recently began sourcing hand-picked Valencia oranges from Lykes Citrus for its award-winning Dixie Citrus Vodka, named by Wine Enthusiast Magazine as one of the Top 100 Spirits of 2019.

Matti Christian Anttila, CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits as well as creator and owner of Dixie, explains: "When we started exploring single-farm partnerships for Dixie Citrus Vodka, we found the best Florida fruit from one of the oldest and most storied growers in the state, Lykes Bros. Inc., which also happens to have South Carolina roots. It's an honor to be able to work with ingredient partners such as Lykes which have the same level of commitment to quality and passion that we do."

Mallory Dimmitt, a Lykes family member and the company's VP of Strategic Development, elaborated: "In the early 1850s, my great-great-grandfather Dr. Howell Lykes left Columbia, South Carolina, to move to Brooksville, Florida, where he eventually purchased his first 500 acres. Today -- at 337,000 acres -- Lykes is one of the largest ranches in the United States. We produce citrus for some of Florida's proudest brands, as well as maintain a rich variety of habitats for native plants and wildlife. Our Southern roots run deep and we are delighted to partner with another family-owned, ecologically minded business to promote the unique flavors of the South to a national audience."

Lykes joins a growing list of partners across the Southeast working side by side with Dixie to bring the best of the flavors of the South from farm, grove, and hive to bottle.

About Dixie Southern Vodka

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Dixie Southern Vodka is the largest premium craft vodka produced in the Southeast and the ninth-fastest-growing spirit brand in the United States (2019, Beverage Information Group). Since launch in 2014, Dixie has been one of the most awarded vodkas in the United States, including Dixie Black Pepper being awarded the top flavored vodka in the world at the globally recognized San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2019. In addition to its core Southern Vodka, 6x distilled from All-American corn and naturally gluten-free, Dixie has five authentically southern flavors, all created using ingredients grown by local farmers. Committed to responsible stewardship of the land, Dixie is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, as well as a certified South Carolina product. Dixie is owned by Grain & Barrel Spirits, an innovative spirits producer and a member of the Inc. 5000, the definitive list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Grain & Barrel also owns pre-prohibition favorite Chicken Cock Whiskey and The Endless Summer Spirits Company.

Dixie is the 1st Official Vodka of NASCAR, as well as the title sponsor of the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22, 2020.

Dixie Citrus Vodka Sales Information

6 750mLs per case (4.5L cases)

ABV 40%; SRP: $18.99 /750mL

/750mL Available in AL, AR, CO, DE, DC, FL, GA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, MO, NE, NC, SC, TN, VA, WV, with full national expansion slated for the first half of 2020

Naturally gluten-free

