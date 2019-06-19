Dixie Southern Vodka expands to the Rockies

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dixie Southern Vodka – the largest premium craft vodka produced in the Southeast, the largest spirit brand produced in South Carolina, and the ninth-fastest growing spirit brand in the United States – has expanded westward, entering Colorado in time for summer. Six-times distilled from all-American corn, 80-proof Dixie comes in core Southern Vodka, Wildflower Honey, Black Pepper, Peach, Mint, and Citrus expressions, with ingredients sourced from collaborative growing partners across the Southeast.

Dixie Southern Vodka originally expanded into Colorado at the request of Tupelo Honey restaurant group, which has 14 locations in 7 states and uses responsibly sourced ingredients as the foundation of every dish. Dixie Wildflower Honey – which is made using Southeastern wildflower honey from the Savannah Bee Company – is the basis of the restaurant's "Wildflower Moscow Mule," while Dixie Black Pepper is a key ingredient in one of the restaurant's wildly popular Bloody Mary cocktails.

Another Colorado connection is via Dixie Southern Vodka's parent company, Grain & Barrel Spirits, which is a member of 1% For the Planet. Since 2018, Grain & Barrel has supported The Bee Cause Project, which provides observation hives to educate the public on the importance of pollinators. In April, one of the hives that Grain & Barrel funded was set up on the Montezuma Land Conservancy in Cortez, Colorado. Further aligning with the company's focus on linking with nonprofit partners in each market it operates, Dixie was recently part of RiNo's 2019 Chicken Fight – featuring Denver's "finest fowl and craftiest cocktails" – to benefit Denver Urban Scholars, and on June 22 will sponsor Homeward Pikes Peak's "Dinner in the Dark," benefitting local individuals and families struggling with distress and homelessness.

Distribution and repeat sales have grown quickly since Dixie Southern Vodka's hard launch in the state in March. Top retail outlets include Molly's Spirits and Total Beverage in Denver; Hazel's Beverage World in Boulder; RJ's Wine & Spirits and Wilbur's Total Beverage in Fort Collins; and others across the state. In addition to its original strong-hold in Denver's Tupelo Honey Café, Dixie can be enjoyed at Cherry Cricket and The Grind Kitchen + Watering Hole in Cherry Creek, as well as all three Lodo's Bar & Grill locations (Denver, Highlands Ranch, and Westminster).

Dixie Southern Vodka is distributed in Colorado by Empire Distributors, Inc. (tel.303-934-1300) under the direction of John Van Kimmey (tel.720-924-6494; john@grainandbarrel.com).

