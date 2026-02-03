Dixon, California's DNTL Hub Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

The family-focused dental practice, led by Dr. Devan Dalla and a team of experienced dentists, continues to earn recognition for its patient-centered approach, comprehensive services, and commitment to making quality dental care accessible to families throughout Solano County.

DIXON, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DNTL Hub Dixon has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory connecting patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition, based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, reflects the practice's dedication to providing exceptional dental care to families in Dixon, Vacaville, and surrounding Solano County communities.

Dntl Hub Dixon

What sets DNTL Hub Dixon apart is its commitment to being a true dental home for families of all ages. From infants showing their first tooth to seniors exploring teeth replacement options, the practice provides comprehensive care under one roof. Dr. Devan Dalla, who has been in practice since 2008, believes that treatments should be based on thorough examinations and accurate diagnoses, with patients fully educated about their options. This philosophy of patient-centered care extends throughout the practice, where the team takes the time necessary to discuss treatment options and develop individualized care plans.

The practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services including general dentistry, cosmetic treatments, pediatric care, orthodontics with Invisalign, and advanced restorative procedures such as All-on-4 dental implants. Emergency and same-day dental care is available for patients experiencing urgent issues. The experienced team includes Dr. Nikhil Sibal, a graduate of the Goldman School of Dental Medicine in Boston with specialized training in implant dentistry and Invisalign, and Dr. Inderjeet Kaur, an NYU College of Dentistry graduate with Honors in Aesthetic Dentistry who is particularly passionate about creating a fun, anxiety-free environment for young patients.

DNTL Hub Dixon is designed with busy families in mind, offering flexible scheduling, comfort amenities, and financing options to make dental care accessible and convenient. The practice accepts most dental insurance plans and provides affordable options for uninsured patients. DNTL Hub Dixon is open Monday through Thursday from 8am to 5pm and Fridays from 8am to 4pm, with same-day emergency appointments available.

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Dentist is an honor that belongs to our entire team," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "Our mission has always been to provide the ultimate dental care experience for every patient who walks through our doors. We believe patient education is essential for good oral health, and we take pride in spending the time needed to ensure each person understands their treatment options. This award reinforces our commitment to being more than just a dental office—we strive to be a trusted partner in our patients' overall health and wellness."

More About DNTL Hub Dixon:

DNTL Hub provides comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages in a comfortable, family-friendly environment. Dr. Devan Dalla is a graduate of New York University College of Dentistry, where he was awarded Honors in Implantology and received the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for demonstrating superior clinical performance in comprehensive oral care. Prior to NYU, he earned a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery from a leading dental school in India, graduating top of his class. Dr. Dalla serves as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve and founded "Raahat," a nonprofit organization providing free dental services to children and underserved communities. He is an active member of the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. For more information or to schedule an appointment at DNTL Hub Dixon, please visit https://www.dntlhub.com/dixon-office/ or call (707) 678-9296. The Dixon office is located at 1300 N Lincoln Street, Dixon, CA 95620.

