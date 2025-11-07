Dixon Schwabl + Company Unveils AI Readiness Check for Financial Leaders at NYBA Forum

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dixon Schwabl + Company (DS+CO) announces the launch of its AI Readiness Check, a new digital assessment that helps financial institutions measure their preparedness for responsible AI adoption. The launch coincides with the New York Bankers Association (NYBA) Financial Services Forum this week, where DS+CO Chief Transformation Officer Malorie Benjamin presented "AI in Action: A Practical Guide to Building Intelligent, Trust-Driven Banking."

Developed in partnership with Cause + Effect Strategy and FLX AI, the tool enables executives to quickly gauge organizational maturity across five pillars — strategy, risk, data, talent and governance — and receive tailored next steps for responsible AI deployment.

"The financial industry doesn't have a technology problem; it has a trust problem," Benjamin said. "AI Readiness Check bridges that gap. Built on DS+CO's 'Four Levels of Responsible AI' framework — Leadership Readiness, Design, Measurable Trust and Strategic Alignment — the assessment helps boards and executives align culture, data and governance before they deploy technology. By partnering with Cause + Effect's Strategy's analytics expertise and FLX AI's applied research, we're giving leaders a clear, evidence-based view of where they stand and how to move forward responsibly."

AI Readiness Check is available at aireadycheck.dixonschwabl.com. Participants receive instant insights into their AI readiness stage and prioritized recommendations. Aggregated, anonymized responses will inform a forthcoming "State of AI Readiness in Banking" report, set for early 2026.

"Financial institutions are under pressure to adopt AI fast. But without guardrails, speed becomes risk," Cause + Effect Strategy President John Loury said. "This tool brings structure, clarity and governance to that race."

Benjamin's NYBA presentation highlighted how leadership readiness — not just data maturity — defines AI success in regulated environments.

"AI is only transformative when it's responsibly governed," said Karla George, CEO and co-founder of FLX AI. "This collaboration ensures financial institutions can innovate with confidence, backed by data integrity and ethical design."

Financial leaders are invited to take the AI Readiness Check and join the conversation that's shaping the "State of AI Readiness in Banking" benchmark. Progress starts when leaders ask the right questions.

About Dixon Schwabl + Company

DS+CO is an independent creative and media agency that believes clarity is the most powerful force in marketing. Based in Rochester, NY, since 1987, we partner with brands to cut through noise, align teams and sharpen positioning so every message connects with the people it's meant to reach. By bringing together creativity, data and technology, we help companies move beyond execution to solve the real problems holding them back. The result is marketing that's purposeful, effective and built to create meaningful progress.

About Cause + Effect Strategy

Cause + Effect Strategy (CE Strategy) is a data and analytics consultancy based in Rochester, NY, providing full-stack data architecture, analytics and AI advisory services. Recognized by Ad Age and Inc. for growth and innovation, CE Strategy helps organizations transform data into measurable impact. We're a rapidly growing and award-winning BI & Analytics consulting firm that helps clients put data to work, solving problems and making better decisions.

About FLX AI

FLX AI Inc. offers tailored artificial intelligence consulting services and solutions development. Established in 2021 as a spinoff from the University of Rochester's Data Science Consortium, FLX AI specializes in integrating state-of-the-art technology with real-world industry demands. Key expertise areas include generative AI, computer vision, time series analysis and multi-model data fusion, which are leveraged to enhance efficiencies, provide valuable insights and deliver tangible benefits to clients.

Media Contact:

Nadine General, Managing Director, Communications

Dixon Schwabl + Company

[email protected]

585.545.827

SOURCE Dixon Schwabl + Company