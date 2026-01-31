DIXSON to Livestream Entire Grammy Day in Real Time, Partnering With MemeHouse Networks to Redefine Awards Season Coverage

The Grammy nominated artist offers an unfiltered, all access look at music's biggest day through a first of its kind real time digital broadcast.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the music industry prepares for the Grammy Awards, multi Grammy winning, Academy Award nominated artist DIXSON, a 2026 Grammy nominee for Best R&B Song for Kehlani's hit record "Folded," is offering audiences a perspective rarely seen: a live, uninterrupted 4K view of Grammy Day as it unfolds in real time this Sunday, February 1.

Through a project titled Grammy Day Live, DIXSON will broadcast his experience throughout the day, from early morning preparation through moments before, during, and after the ceremony, in a continuous, unscripted livestream. The project is powered by MemeHouse Networks, the digital products and software division of MemeHouse, which is building next generation infrastructure for live, creator-led media.

Rather than a highlight reel or post event recap, Grammy Day Live is designed as a living narrative that prioritizes authenticity and presence over polish.

"All people usually see is the finished product," said DIXSON. "They don't see the rhythm of the day, the quiet moments, the nerves, or the people you share it with. I wanted fans to experience it as it really happens."

At the center of the broadcast is a personal story: DIXSON experiencing Grammy Day alongside his mother. Viewers will see candid moments throughout the day, including a morning Get Ready With Me segment and an intimate, interview style conversation between mother and son, transforming awards coverage into a human story grounded in family and lived experience.

A New Model for Awards Season Coverage

Traditional awards coverage relies on fixed broadcasts and tightly controlled narratives. Grammy Day Live inverts that model, allowing audiences to follow the day as it unfolds in real time while positioning the artist as an active media channel shaping narrative and point of view. Media outlets receive continuous access to exclusive live footage with clipped content available for editorial use.

Powered by Live Infrastructure Built for Motion

To deliver broadcast grade quality in dynamic environments, MemeHouse Networks is deploying a proprietary technology stack built for live production in motion. Adaptive bonding blends cellular, Wi Fi, 5G, satellite, and Ethernet connections to maintain stability while moving between locations, while cloud based production enables real time switching, overlays, and immediate clipping for editorial and social distribution. AI assisted orchestration maintains stream quality and generates real time clips, tagging, and analytics during the broadcast.

Live Broadcast Details

The livestream begins Sunday, February 1 at 8:00 AM PST and will be syndicated across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Kick, X, and additional platforms. The broadcast will be amplified by top creators delivering an estimated reach of over 20 million followers.

Watch the main stream at https://www.youtube.com/@dixson, with official clips and updates shared via DIXSON's Instagram @dixson.

About DIXSON

DIXSON is a multi Grammy winning, Academy Award nominated artist, producer, writer, composer, and performer signed to Roc Nation and Sony Music Publishing. His credits include Grammy winning work on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and Renaissance, Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal, and an Academy Award nomination for "Be Alive" from the King Richard soundtrack. With more than two billion streams worldwide, he continues to shape today's most influential records as he prepares his debut album.

About MemeHouse Networks

MemeHouse Networks is the digital products and software division of MemeHouse, building technology for broadcast grade live production, multi platform distribution, and real time content capture for creators, artists, and brands operating in motion.

