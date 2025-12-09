Dixstone Selects IFS Cloud to Power Global Offshore Operations

Deployment of IFS Cloud will drive operational excellence and sustainability across its global energy services footprint

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, has today announced that Dixstone has selected IFS Cloud. Dixstone will use IFS Cloud to modernize and unify its operations across 10 countries and more than 2,200 professionals, leveraging Industrial AI to drive safety, innovation, and sustainability. This decision marks a key milestone in Dixstone's digital transformation journey and underscores its commitment to excellence across the offshore oil and gas value chain.

Created to consolidate Perenco's offshore services capabilities, Dixstone delivers integrated solutions in construction, drilling and oilfield services, workover, marine services, and decommissioning. With breakthrough projects such as the UK's first CO2 injection test for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), and the decommissioning platform Obana, the world's largest self-elevating, heavy lift jack-up vessel of its type, Dixstone is scaling rapidly and required a digital platform capable of matching its ambition. The choice of IFS Cloud was driven by its deep industry functionality, modular design, and scalability to support complex, multi-site operations.

The deployment of IFS Cloud will empower Dixstone with robust project financial control and oversight across its diverse portfolio of offshore conversions, installations, marine services, and decommissioning activities. By enabling real-time planning, execution, and monitoring, Dixstone can precisely manage project budgets, timelines, and resource allocation, ensuring that complex projects are delivered on schedule, within budget, and to the highest safety standards.

In parallel, Dixstone will benefit from integrated asset operations and maintenance for its global fleet of rigs, vessels, and platforms. Leveraging predictive maintenance and centralized asset data, the company can maximize uptime, extend asset life, and proactively address issues before they impact operations. This holistic approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also supports Dixstone's commitment to safety, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

Jean-Christophe Le Gal, General Manager at Dixstone, commented: "IFS Cloud gives us the agility and depth we need to support our global operations and sustainability goals. It's more than a system - it's a strategic enabler."

Simon Niesler, Chief Revenue Officer at IFS, added: "Dixstone's decision to implement IFS Cloud highlights the importance of unified project control and integrated asset management for global energy leaders. By bringing together real-time financial oversight for complex projects and predictive maintenance across a worldwide fleet of rigs, vessels, and platforms, Dixstone is setting a new standard for operational excellence and agility. We're proud to support their vision as they deliver safe, sustainable, and innovative solutions across the offshore energy sector."

The implementation aligns with Dixstone's strategic focus on operational excellence and long-term sustainability. By integrating processes across its E&P value chain - from exploration through to decommissioning - the company will be able to deliver modular, fit-for-purpose solutions that reduce environmental impact while creating value for customers worldwide.

