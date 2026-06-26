DIY CON, the first event of its kind, brings a hands-on weekend for DIYers of all levels to Fair Park in Dallas this November, with early-bird passes starting at just $47

DALLAS, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all DIYers! There is a new event built for those who build it themselves, DIY CON 2026 and tickets are officially on sale today. This hands-on, high-energy collaboration of DIYers gives makers, fixers, creators, and builders a place to learn, experience, grow, connect and have a great time doing it all at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas from November 6–8, 2026. https://www.diycon.com/en-us/tickets.html

DIY CON 2026 Tickets Now Live: Where DIY Dreams Come to Life - The Ultimate Immersive Event! DIY CON, the first event of its kind, brings a hands-on weekend for DIYers of all levels to Fair Park in Dallas this November, with early-bird passes starting at just $47.

Produced by global event organizer RX, DIY CON is where that "I've got this" feeling really comes to life. It's a hands-on, in-person experience packed with ideas, inspiration, and people who love creating just as much as you do. Whether it's tackling your first paint project, giving the workspace a fresh look, or upgrading tools, this is the space to try things, learn new skills, and have some fun along the way. DIY CON is about doing things your way—at your pace, in your style, and fueled by what you're passionate about. Come ready to roll up your sleeves, meet great people, and walk away feeling proud of what you can create.

"We built DIY CON for the person who's tired of scrolling past projects and ready to make one," said Hector Morfin, Event Director. "From November 6-8, the tools are in your hands, the pros are right next to you, and nobody leaves wondering whether they could do it, because there's an opportunity to learn, create, and get inspired for DIYers at every level."

PROGRAMMING

DIY CON's workshops are designed to meet individuals experience level, with three different skill levels to choose from, jump in whether you're just getting started or already deep in your DIY groove. Every workshop is included with your ticket (as space allows), so you can explore, try new things, and level up—all at no extra cost.

DIYer in Training (Beginner) — Quick, simple projects for first-timers and curious creators, included with all tickets.

— Quick, simple projects for first-timers and curious creators, included with all tickets. Weekend Warrior (Intermediate) — For skilled builders ready to level up, included with all tickets.

— For skilled builders ready to level up, included with all tickets. Master DIYer (Advanced) — In-depth, expert-led builds available as a small upgrade.

Beyond the workshops, the show floor is built for discovery, with dedicated zones for Tools, Paint & Wall Treatments, Home Storage & Organization, Living Spaces, and Lawn, Garden & Outdoor. Interactive destinations include The Playground (Kids Zone), The Den, the Main Stage, the VIP Area and a Beer Garden.

At DIY CON, a dynamic lineup of industry-leading creators will take the main stage, delivering insight, inspiration, and real-world expertise across the DIY spectrum:

Jimmy DiResta, star of Netflix's Making Fun, will lead a high-energy session encouraging makers to step outside their comfort zones, embrace risk, and build confidence through problem-solving and hands-on creativity.

April Wilkerson, one of the most recognized voices in DIY, will share her journey from complete beginner to successful entrepreneur, highlighting how building skills can lead to long-term financial benefits, independence, and personal fulfillment while encouraging attendees to take advantage of the "Golden Age of DIY."

Fariha Nasir, host of Magnolia Network's Problem Spaces, will present her keynote on making design accessible for all—bridging high-end aesthetics with approachable DIY—and join a fireside chat on scaling a creator brand with authenticity and sustainability.

Ashley Basnight – Smashing DIY will round out the program with a session on using color confidently, offering practical strategies to help attendees design cohesive, expressive spaces while avoiding common pitfalls.

Together, these guests represent the creativity, inclusivity, and entrepreneurial spirit shaping the next generation of DIY. And more are being added to the line up, so be sure to stay tuned!

At DIY CON, an immersive lineup of hands-on workshop leaders will deliver practical skills, real-world techniques, and inspiring experiences for attendees at every level:

Sam Raimondi – DIY Huntress (@DIYHuntress) will lead interactive woodworking sessions, including a Make & Take charcuterie board workshop where attendees craft either a live-edge or patterned board while learning essential tools and techniques, alongside a multi-day "Build for Good" project that transforms raw materials into a finished table donated to a local nonprofit—highlighting both craftsmanship and community impact.

Brent Gentling – BYOTools (@byotools) will demonstrate how to build a low-profile deck quickly and efficiently, combining live construction with an in-depth Q&A to share insights on speed, quality, and the DIY mindset needed to tackle larger-scale projects.

Sarah Listi – Tool Girl's Garage (@toolgirlsgarage) will present "Designing With Intention," guiding attendees through functional design principles that prioritize how spaces and furniture serve everyday life, along with a practical breakdown of essential tools every DIYer should have.

Anika Gandhi – Anika's DIY Life (@anikasdiylife) will focus on empowering beginners with tool confidence through approachable, hands-on builds, teaching attendees how to choose the right tools, understand settings, and complete their first projects with clarity and confidence.

Timisha Porcher – ToolBox Divas (@toolboxdivas) will teach attendees how to design a high-end kitchen on a budget using in-stock cabinetry, walking through measurement, layout planning, and hands-on exercises to create functional, personalized spaces.

David – Tough Guys DIY (@toughguysdiy) will host the engaging "Test It & Fix It" workshop, putting tools, materials, and viral DIY hacks to the test through live demonstrations that reveal what actually works—helping attendees make smarter, more cost-effective decisions.

Dustin Henson – RC Woodshop (@rcwoodshop) will lead "Sanding 101," focusing on core sanding techniques to achieve a smooth, professional-quality finish without blemishes.

Nancy Adie – Simply Styled Inspo (@simplystyledinspo) will inspire creativity with a thrift-flipping workshop, teaching attendees how to transform everyday secondhand items into stylish, functional décor pieces perfect for home styling or gifting.

EXHIBITORS & PARTNERS

Beyond the workshops, attendees will get up close and hands-on with some of the biggest names in the industry. Expect live demos, interactive experiences, and plenty of chances to try out the latest and greatest gear. From SKIL and Leviton to Rockler, Build Plans, EcoPoxy, Hammerfist, ROVR, Wrap-It Storage, and more, the lineup is packed—and it's only getting bigger. Come ready to explore, play, and discover.

Apartment Therapy—your go-to source for all things home—is teaming up as the official media partner of DIY CON, cheering on the creative community as it comes together for this first-ever celebration of DIY. It's a perfect match, bringing even more inspiration, ideas, and energy to an event built for makers, doers, and dreamers alike.

FEATURED AREAS

Community is at the heart of the DIY CON experience. Passionate fans are invited to check out The Den - DIY CON's hangout destination for photo ops, crafting, meetups and networking, and a lounge. Content creators and community groups can access The Den all three days, whether it's for building connection, or simply taking a break from the show floor buzz. Next, 21+ attendees are welcome to grab a beer at the Beer Garden, because nothing rewards hard work on a DIY project like a crisp beer under the Texas sun. DIYers can visit this area for refreshments, yard games, and more connections yet to be made.

TICKET TIERS – note prices inclusive of fees

VIP Weekend Experience — $363 : Three-day VIP admission with express entry and re-entry, VIP Party, a VIP lounge, VIP swag bag, reserved VIP parking area, 15% merch discount, VIP Main Stage seating, front-row access to select stages and workshops, plus VIP lanes at merch and food trucks.

: Three-day VIP admission with express entry and re-entry, VIP Party, a VIP lounge, VIP swag bag, reserved VIP parking area, 15% merch discount, VIP Main Stage seating, front-row access to select stages and workshops, plus VIP lanes at merch and food trucks. 3-Day Pass — $113 : Full weekend access to explore every corner of the DIY experience.

: Full weekend access to explore every corner of the DIY experience. Single Day Pass — $47 : One-day admission for Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

: One-day admission for Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Kids 3-Day — $90 : Three days of hands-on fun for young makers ages 6–12, with access to all Kids Zones, creative challenges and builds.

: Three days of hands-on fun for young makers ages 6–12, with access to all Kids Zones, creative challenges and builds. Kids Single Day — $37: One-day admission for kids ages 6–12, with access to Kids Make-It Zones and family-friendly demos.

Children who are five and under enter free with a paying adult. All passes include full access to the DIY playground and to the event's free Beginner and Intermediate workshops (first-come, first-served).

Early bird pricing is available for a limited time. Tickets are available now at diycon.com. Brands interested in exhibiting or sponsoring can learn more at diycon.com. For more information and to stay updated on DIY CON, visit diycon.com, and follow us at @diycon on Instagram, @diyconofficial on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About DIY CON: Created from the belief that everyone can build something great, DIY CON is an immersive event that celebrates creativity and capability. Built for those who build it themselves and a celebration of skill, creativity, and I got this spirit of the modern DIYer. The event brings together DIYers of all skill levels from beginners to full-time professionals to learn, experiment, and connect through interactive workshops, creator-led sessions, live brand experiences, and DIY activations for every aspect of the home. Created by RX Global, the producers of world-renowned fan events including New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration, DIY CON empowers people to dream it, design it, and do it themselves.

About RX: RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

Contacts:

Sales inquiries: Nicole Beiner, [email protected]

General Inquiries: Kathryn Emery, (888) 425-9377, [email protected]

SOURCE DIY CON