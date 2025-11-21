RX Expands Event Portfolio with DIY CON, A New Immersive Event for DIYers, Makers, and Creators: Built For Those Who Build It Themselves

DIY CON combines hands-on workshops, community, and creativity to redefine modern DIY experiences and projects, debuting in Dallas November 6-8, 2026

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DIYers of all experience levels, rejoice! There is a NEW event just for you. RX today announced the debut of DIY CON, a first-of-its-kind immersive event celebrating the creativity, confidence, and community of modern DIYers. Coming to Dallas November 6-8 2026, DIY CON will bring together makers, dreamers, and doers of all skill levels from beginners to pros for three days of hands-on workshops, immersive experiences, interactive brand storytelling, and a place for creative connections. DIY CON is a celebration of skill, creativity, and the "I got this" spirit of the modern DIYer.

DIY CON combines hands-on workshops, community, and creativity to redefine modern DIY experiences and projects, debuting in Dallas November 6-8, 2026

As millennial homeowners, renters, and creators continue to power the DIY movement, DIY CON transforms the traditional trade show into a polished playground for creativity and connection. Attendees of all skill levels are invited to roll up their sleeves, try out premium tools, learn from leading creators, meet and greet with their favorite celebrities/tv personalities/stars, and leave with the confidence and skills to bring their next project to life.

"DIY CON is not the traditional trade show, but an immersive experience where attendees are the ones who roll up their sleeves and do it themselves," said Hector Morfin, Event Director. "This isn't about scrolling through finished projects online, but about being the person who dreams it, sketches it, and builds projects that come to life. Whether you're learning to lay tile, refining woodshopping skills, or looking to build community in the DIY industry, we want every attendee to walk away inspired and ready to create."

DIY CON's debut will feature:

Hands-On Workshops : From beginner-friendly projects to pro-level builds led by industry experts, professional techniques are shared with playground energy, where getting hands-on and messy means getting better.

: From beginner-friendly projects to pro-level builds led by industry experts, professional techniques are shared with playground energy, where getting hands-on and messy means getting better. Maker Meetups: Spaces for collaboration, mentorship, and shared creativity with your favorite DIY stars live. Find your project partners and lifelong mentors in a community that celebrates DIY progress over perfection.

Spaces for collaboration, mentorship, and shared creativity with your favorite DIY stars live. Find your project partners and lifelong mentors in a community that celebrates DIY progress over perfection. Inspiring Keynotes: Stories of transformation from your favorite DIY creators who turned "I wish I could" into "I did." See tomorrow's trends today, where industry insiders share the secrets that transform your next project plan.

Stories of transformation from your favorite DIY creators who turned "I wish I could" into "I did." See tomorrow's trends today, where industry insiders share the secrets that transform your next project plan. Interactive Brand Experiences: Explore new products and tools designed to make the challenging DIY projects feel fun and within reach with exclusive access to new products curated for real-life projects.

Explore new products and tools designed to make the challenging DIY projects feel fun and within reach with exclusive access to new products curated for real-life projects. Celebrity Meet & Greets: Meet your favorite TV home improvement stars.

DIY CON will also host hands-on activations for every part of the home, including:

Paint & Wall Treatments

Storage & Organization

Outdoor Living

Living Spaces

Kids Zone

Tool Shed

As DIY creativity continues to fuel millennial homeowners, renters, and creators, DIY CON taps into the movement redefining how people build, decorate, and express themselves. Every detail at DIY CON is intentionally crafted to inspire, from the lighting in each workshop space to the hands-on zones that connect attendees with experts and brands. Together, these elements create an energizing environment where creativity flows freely and genuine connection feels effortless. At its core, DIY CON bridges aspiration and action, helping people not only gain the confidence to transform their spaces but to see new possibilities within themselves.

"RX knows how to create fan-driven experiences that inspire action," added Morfin. "From New York Comic Con to Star Wars Celebration, we've built cultural moments that connect people and brands. DIY CON will bring that same energy to the world of home improvement."

At DIY CON, creativity isn't just watched — it's built, and we welcome DIYers at all skill levels to be a part of it! For more information and to stay updated on DIY CON, visit diycon.com, and follow us at @diycon on Instagram, Tiktok, and Facebook. Images (HERE)

About DIY CON: Created from the belief that everyone can build something great, DIY CON is an immersive event that celebrates creativity and capability. Built for those who build it themselves and a celebration of skill, creativity, and I got this spirit of the modern DIYer. The event brings together DIYers of all skill levels from beginners to full-time professionals to learn, experiment, and connect through interactive workshops, creator-led sessions, live brand experiences, and DIY activations for every aspect of the home. Created by RX Global, the producers of world-renowned fan events including New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration, DIY CON empowers people to dream it, design it, and do it themselves.

About RX: RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

General Inquiries:

Press and Influencers Only: Kathryn Emery, 917-270-4603, [email protected]

Sales & general inquires: Jim Cohen, [email protected]

SOURCE DIY CON