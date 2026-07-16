HGTV Stars Chelsea & Cole Deboer and Mr. Kate Joined by The Property Brothers at DIY CON

From Friday, November 6 to Sunday, November 8, Dallas becomes the epicenter of DIY and home design innovation as DIY CON brings top HGTV talent, exclusive Main Stage panels, and interactive workshops to Fair Park.

DALLAS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIY CON, the immersive experience built for those who build it themselves, is thrilled to announce big industry names at its inaugural event November 6-8 at Fair Park in Dallas. Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers) will headline the Saturday lineup, joined by HGTV fan-favorites Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab) (Sunday) and digital home design powerhouses Mr. Kate (Friday).

DIY CON, the immersive experience built for those who build it themselves, is thrilled to announce big industry names at its inaugural event November 6-8 at Fair Park in Dallas. Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers) will headline the Saturday lineup, joined by HGTV fan-favorites Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab) (Sunday) and digital home design powerhouses Mr. Kate (Friday).

Designed to bring the world of DIY, renovation, and lifestyle creation off the screen and into reality, DIY CON offers fans access to the biggest names in the industry. From live interactive workshops and product showcases to high-energy panels and networking events, DIY CON is shaping up to be the ultimate weekend for DIY enthusiasts of all skill levels.

"We are incredibly excited to bring together this level of talent under one roof," said Hector Morfin, Event Director. "Whether you are looking to tackle a challenging DIY project, finesse your DIY skills, find your unique style, or get inspired by the best in the DIY business, DIY CON delivers an unforgettable, immersive experience. Having Chelsea and Cole, Drew and Jonathan, and Mr. Kate sharing their expertise live on our Main Stage makes this a must-attend event for DIYers of all levels and skillsets."

DIY CON Celebrity Programming Schedule:

Friday: Mr. Kate The creative forces behind the massive home and lifestyle brand will kick off the weekend's celebrity programming on Friday. Renowned for their eclectic, accessible style and massive digital following, Mr. Kate will take over the Main Stage for an exclusive panel sharing their signature design philosophies and creative home transformations.





The creative forces behind the massive home and lifestyle brand will kick off the weekend's celebrity programming on Friday. Renowned for their eclectic, accessible style and massive digital following, Mr. Kate will take over the Main Stage for an exclusive panel sharing their signature design philosophies and creative home transformations. Saturday: Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers) The home expert twin brothers will anchor Saturday's Main Stage lineup. Attendees will get a front-row seat to their signature mix of real estate know-how, smart design, and humor as they discuss their global franchise and give practical home inspiration.





The home expert twin brothers will anchor Saturday's Main Stage lineup. Attendees will get a front-row seat to their signature mix of real estate know-how, smart design, and humor as they discuss their global franchise and give practical home inspiration. Sunday: Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (HGTV's Down Home Fab) Rounding out a weekend of DIY experiences, the stars will take the Main Stage on Sunday. They will share their rapid rise in the design and DIY space, their collaborative renovation process, and how they balance a thriving lifestyle empire.

Join Us at DIY CON:

For Attendees: Don't miss your chance to see your favorite DIY and design stars live, participate in hands-on workshops, and shop exclusive home products. To view the full schedule, explore interactive features, and secure your passes, visit https://www.diycon.com/en-us/tickets.html.

For Exhibitors & Sponsors: Position your brand in front of thousands of affluent homeowners, DIYers, and design influencers. To apply for exhibit space, visit https://www.diycon.com/en-us/exhibit/exhibit-with-us.html

About DIY CON:

Created from the belief that everyone can build something great, DIY CON is an immersive event that celebrates creativity and capability. Founded in 2026 and built for those who build it themselves and a celebration of skill, creativity, and I got this spirit of the modern DIYer. The event brings together DIYers of all skill levels from beginners to full-time professionals to learn, experiment, and connect through interactive workshops, creator-led sessions, live brand experiences, and DIY activations for every aspect of the home. Created by RX Global, the producers of world-renowned fan events including New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration, DIY CON empowers people to dream it, design it, and do it themselves. Learn more at DIYCON.com.

About RX:

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

Contacts:

Sales Inquiries: Nicole Beiner, [email protected]

Media Inquiries: Kathryn Emery, (888) 425-9377, [email protected]

SOURCE DIY CON