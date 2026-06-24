DIY Debunked: Entomologists Put Popular Internet Ant Hacks to the Test

NPMA's new series, "Don't Try This at Home," reveals why most DIY fixes don't stand a chance against a colony and shares what works

FAIRFAX, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ants are America's number one nuisance pest, and the internet has no shortage of remedies promising a quick fix. Dried bay leaves, ground pepper, vinegar spray and lemon juice are popular do-it-yourself methods on social media with countless views, but do they work?

Ants are the number one nuisance pest in America, and social media is full of home remedies promising to get rid of them for good. But do bay leaves, seasonings like black pepper and cayenne, vinegar spray and lemon juice actually work? The National Pest Management Association's (NPMA) board-certified entomologists set up a kitchen with a live ant colony and tested the most popular DIY ant hacks to find out. Speed Speed

To find out fact from fiction, the board-certified entomologists at the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) tested these hacks in a fully stocked kitchen, complete with a live ant colony. The results are featured in NPMA's newest series, "Don't Try This at Home," live at DontTryThisatHome.PestWorld.org.

A survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the NPMA found that 29% of Americans have used natural or home remedies to get rid of ants in their home, and one-in-three Americans (33%) know someone who has experienced an ant problem in their home.

"We're hearing from pest control professionals that homeowners tried a social media hack and it ended up making the problem worse," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, board-certified entomologist and senior vice president of public affairs at NPMA. "Ants live in colonies that can number into the thousands, and a quick surface fix doesn't stop them; it redirects them."

Ants are more than a nuisance; they can cause real health and structural issues. Red imported fire ants and Asian needle ants, two invasive species with an ever-expanding range, deliver painful stings that can result in welts and allergic reactions. Carpenter ants can cause serious structural damage as they tunnel through wood.

DontTryThisatHome.PestWorld.org also features entomologist-approved tips on what really works to prevent ants from coming into your home, photos and information on the most common ant infestation culprits and a free directory to find a qualified pest control professional near you.

"Homeowners deserve straight answers from professionals, not viral guesses. When DIY reaches its limit, a qualified pest control professional knows how to find the source and solve it for good," added Fredericks.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a nonprofit organization with more than 4,000 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and @PestWorldOfficial on Instagram.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NPMA between January 29 – February 2, 2026, among 1,389 U.S. homeowners ages 18+. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE National Pest Management Association