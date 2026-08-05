We're Amid an Active West Nile Virus Season; Here's How to Protect Yourself and Your Family

Experts from the National Pest Management Association share four ways to reduce mosquito exposure in summer

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) reporting the earliest start to a U.S. West Nile virus season and some of the highest number of human diseases reported since 2004, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is encouraging Americans to take practical steps to reduce mosquito bites this summer.

"West Nile virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous United States, and historically illness onset peaks in August, meaning we may see the number of cases go even higher," said Dr. Jorge Parada, medical adviser for NPMA. "About one in five people develops a fever, headache or body aches, but in rare cases, the virus can cause severe neurological illness that requires hospitalization and can even be fatal. That's why mosquitoes aren't only a nuisance but also a public health threat."

Hot temperatures and summer rain can create the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to breed. To help reduce exposure, NPMA's team of pest experts recommends that Americans:

Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent according to the label's directions.

Wear long, loose-fitting shirts and pants, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Empty and cover items that can collect water, such as birdbaths, planters and buckets. Mosquitoes can breed in just a half-inch of standing water.

Keep doors and windows closed and fix rips in screens to prevent mosquitoes from coming inside.

If mosquito problems persist around your yard, a qualified pest control professional can help pinpoint potential breeding areas and recommend a targeted treatment plan.

For more information on mosquitoes and prevention tips, or to find a local pest control professional, visit PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a nonprofit organization with more than 4,000 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and @PestWorldOfficial on Instagram.

SOURCE National Pest Management Association