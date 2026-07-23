What's Buzzing Around Your Backyard Barbecue? Tips for Keeping Out Uninvited Pests

The National Pest Management Association shares how to pest-proof your outdoor gatherings this summer

FAIRFAX, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the grill is hot and the backyard is full of guests, the last thing you want to see is ants marching across the picnic table or mosquitoes hanging out around the patio. To help homeowners keep these unwelcome visitors from crashing the party, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is sharing actionable tips for a pest-free barbecue.

It's no surprise that outdoor events create the perfect conditions for pests to thrive: easy access to food, sugar-filled drinks and plenty of places to hide. Ants, flies, mosquitoes and stinging insects are especially active during the summer months, and once they show up, getting rid of them can be more challenging than fending them off in the first place.

"The goal isn't to be bothered by every fly or wasp that stops by," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, board-certified entomologist and senior vice president of public affairs at NPMA. "It's about being prepared and implementing smart habits when hosting."

To keep pests off the guest list, NPMA recommends these steps:

Use EPA-registered insect repellent containing ingredients like DEET or picaridin.

Skip the scented lotions and candles. Fragrances can become a yellowjacket's dinner bell.

Keep food and drinks stored in airtight, sealed containers until it's time to eat.

Provide clear plastic cups instead of cans. Aluminum and bottles provide sneaky hiding spots for stinging insects.

Wipe up spills and crumbs right away, and don't let dirty dishes linger on the table.

Seal up garbage containers and keep them away from the party.

Drain any standing water in birdbaths, kiddie pools or forgotten flowerpots. Mosquitoes only need about half an inch of water to breed.

For more information or to find a local pest control professional to inspect your backyard, visit PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 4,000 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and @PestWorldOfficial on Instagram.

SOURCE National Pest Management Association