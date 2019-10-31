DIY Expert Lynn Lilly Shares Her Suggestions for Halloween Fun With TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is here, and to get ready, Lynn Lilly, Founder of CraftBoxGirls and author of Screen-Free Crafts Kids Will Love!, shared some timely ideas for making this a frightening celebration. Of course, Halloween involves many traditions, such as trick or treating, good food and costumes. Lynn shared some crafty ideas that will make your Halloween celebration the talk of any neighborhood or Halloween party. This renowned craft and DIY expert share some costume and decorating tips to help your viewers and listeners get creative with their scary-fun festivities.

Lynn Lilly gives advice on how to elevate any Halloween experience!

SOME CRAFTY SUGGESTIONS FOR HALLOWEEN

Plan a themed pumpkin decorating night with your friends and family. For Star Wars fans, grab a few craft pumpkins and decorate them to look like a favorite character from the movies. Any acrylic art paint will do.

A COOL WAY TO TAKE A COSTUME TO THE NEXT LEVEL FOR HALLOWEEN

One way is by adding an interactive accessory to a kid's costume that not only goes with their theme but also provides lots of fun after Halloween. One favorite is Star Wars. Kids can record their own spooky Halloween-themed noises with Hasbro's Star Wars Scream Saber, making it perfect for a SCREAM-tacular Halloween. Available at Walmart for ages four to adult, this electronic sound FX lightsaber with audio-recording capabilities will transform any kid into their favorite Star Wars character for Halloween.

OTHER NEW COSTUME ACCESSORIES AND IDEAS

Having costumes with an interactive accessory is a must. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming out later this year, and kids will have fun imagining themselves as the Supreme Leader, Kylo Ren, this Halloween, using a sound-activated electronic mask. Simply by pushing a button and speaking or shouting into the mask, the light FX will glow brightly. With sound-controlled Force Rage light FX, this Supreme Leader Kylo Ren electronic mask is the perfect addition for a Star Wars-themed costume or a great gift for Halloween and the Holidays. Find it on Amazon.com.

Also, for those Kylo Ren costumes, get the Star Wars Level 2 Kylo Ren Electronic Lightsaber. Bring the Star Wars galaxy to life with this interactive electronic lightsaber this Halloween. It comes complete with simulated light and sound effects that include iconic character phrases. Kids and adults can battle like Kylo Ren with a simple flick of the wrist and imagine their favorite Kylo Ren moments from the Star Wars saga. For more information, visit: Hasbro.com.

MORE HALLOWEEN TRICKS

One tip for parents is to make sure you have some healthier snack before going trick-or-treating. Kids will have more energy and fill up less on candy. Have a Happy Halloween!

