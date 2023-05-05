DIY home improvement market size in the US to grow by USD 121.47 billion between 2021 and 2026; 84 Lumber Co, ABC Supply Co. Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

May 05, 2023, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIY home improvement market size in the US is estimated to grow by USD 121.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers data projections of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some major market insights within MINUTES - Request a sample report
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have been analyzed to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
Vendor Analysis
The DIY home improvement market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of several small and medium-sized players and a few well-established distribution players. Major market players mainly focus on developing new products. The competition among the players is high, owing to the high market fragmentation between the established vendors and other organized players, and is anticipated to remain the same during the forecast period. Vendors compete based on price, quality, technology, brand, and variety, with vendors resorting to various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
- 84 Lumber Co - The company offers DIY home improvement products such as crown molding, lumber, and composite decks.
- ABC Supply Co. Inc. - The company offers DIY home improvement products such as Steep Slope Roofing, Solar Roofing, and Stucco.
- Ace Hardware Corp. - The company offers DIY home improvement solutions such as painting and remodeling services.
- Floor and Decor Holdings Inc - The company offers DIY home improvement products such as Connexion Quick Lock Porcelain Tile and Simplinstall Peel and Stick.
- Asian Paints Ltd.
- Dreamstyle Remodeling Inc.
- Groupe Adeo
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Harvey Windows Doors
- K and M Home Center
- Lowes Companies Inc
- Masco Corp.
- Menard Inc.
- National Home Improvement Inc
- Pella Corp.
- Power Home Remodeling Group
- The Home Depot Inc.
- True Value Co LLC.
- Walmart Inc.
DIY home improvement market segmentation in the US
- The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (lawn and garden, tools and hardware, plumbing, bathroom and kitchens, and others).
- The market growth in the lawn and garden segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes entry doors, front doors, interior and closet doors, exterior shutters, awnings, and skylights. It also includes cutting trees and reducing them to small wood logs for several uses in a creative manner, particularly in windows, fencing, and walkways. The diversified nature and associated landscaping use of lawn and gardening tools are expected to drive the growth of the segment.
Market Dynamics
- Driver – The market is driven by the growing popularity and adoption of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture in the US. The demand for RTA furniture is increasing in the US, with an increasing population, decreasing living space, and migration. The rising trend of customization has encouraged vendors to introduce custom-designed RTA furniture for personalized interiors. This has attracted a large number of DIY customers, which is leading to high sales. In addition, vendors are using consumer interaction platforms to get feedback from consumers and provide them with a range of options in colors, shades, shapes, and themes. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.
- Trend - The growing popularity of RTA furniture, especially customized ones for personal interiors, is identified as the key trend in the market. The demand for trendy and innovatively designed RTA furniture is increasing among consumers. The increasing demand for customization has led vendors to offer custom-designed RTA furniture. Vendors are also actively interacting with customers on various platforms to understand their needs and provide them with various customization options. In addition, the growing attention to home décor among customers has increased the demand for DIY home improvement tools, which is positively influencing the market growth.
- Challenge – Intense market competition is identified as the major challenge hindering market growth. The market comprises several vendors that are unorganized. These players compete on various parameters that include product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing. In addition, the entry of new players and private labels has further increased the competition, which is leading to price wars among vendors. Besides, with rising internet penetration, customers are increasingly using computers, tablets, smartphones, and other mobile devices to shop online and compare prices and products. The inability to adapt to the evolving competitive landscape affects the demand as well as the profit margins of vendors. All these factors restrict the growth of the market.
What are the key data covered in this DIY home improvement market in the US report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DIY home improvement market in the US between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the DIY home improvement market in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the DIY home improvement market across US
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DIY home improvement market vendors in the US
DIY Home Improvement Market in the US: Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 121.47 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
6.07
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
84 Lumber Co, ABC Supply Co. Inc., Ace Hardware Corp., Asian Paints Ltd., Dreamstyle Remodeling Inc., Floor and Decor Holdings Inc, Groupe Adeo, Harbor Freight Tools, Harvey Windows Doors, K and M Home Center, Lowes Companies Inc, Masco Corp., Menard Inc., National Home Improvement Inc, Pella Corp., Power Home Remodeling Group, The Home Depot Inc., True Value Co LLC., and Walmart Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Retail Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 08: Parent market
- Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 11: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 12: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 13: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 24: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type
- 5.3 Lawn and Garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Lawn and Garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Lawn and Garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Lawn and Garden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Lawn and Garden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Tools and Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Tools and Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Tools and Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Tools and Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Tools and Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Plumbing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Plumbing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Plumbing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Plumbing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Plumbing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Bathroom and Kitchens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Bathroom and Kitchens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Bathroom and Kitchens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Bathroom and Kitchens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Bathroom and Kitchens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product Type
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Oneline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Oneline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Oneline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Oneline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Oneline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Retail Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Retail Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Retail Channel
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Comparison by Retail Channel
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Comparison by Retail Channel
- 7.3 Home Improvement/DIY Retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Home Improvement/DIY Retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Home Improvement/DIY Retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Home Improvement/DIY Retailers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Home Improvement/DIY Retailers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Hypermarkets and Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Hypermarkets and Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Hypermarkets and Supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Hypermarkets and Supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Hardware Stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Hardware Stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Hardware Stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Hardware Stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Hardware Stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Retail Channel
- Exhibit 77: Market opportunity by Retail Channel ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 84 Lumber Co
- Exhibit 85: 84 Lumber Co - Overview
- Exhibit 86: 84 Lumber Co - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: 84 Lumber Co - Key offerings
- 11.4 ABC Supply Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 88: ABC Supply Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: ABC Supply Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: ABC Supply Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Ace Hardware Corp.
- Exhibit 91: Ace Hardware Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Ace Hardware Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 93: Ace Hardware Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Floor and Decor Holdings Inc
- Exhibit 94: Floor and Decor Holdings Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Floor and Decor Holdings Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: Floor and Decor Holdings Inc - Key offerings
- 11.7 Groupe Adeo
- Exhibit 97: Groupe Adeo - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Groupe Adeo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Groupe Adeo - Key offerings
- 11.8 Lowes Companies Inc
- Exhibit 100: Lowes Companies Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Lowes Companies Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Lowes Companies Inc - Key offerings
- 11.9 Menard Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Menard Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Menard Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Menard Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 The Home Depot Inc.
- Exhibit 106: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 True Value Co LLC.
- Exhibit 109: True Value Co LLC. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: True Value Co LLC. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: True Value Co LLC. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Walmart Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Walmart Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Walmart Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 117: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 118: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 119: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 120: Research methodology
- Exhibit 121: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 122: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 123: List of abbreviations
