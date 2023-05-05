DIY home improvement market size in the US to grow by USD 121.47 billion between 2021 and 2026; 84 Lumber Co, ABC Supply Co. Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIY home improvement market size in the US is estimated to grow by USD 121.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers data projections of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some major market insights within MINUTES - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled DIY Home Improvement Market in US 2022-2026

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have been analyzed to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Vendor Analysis

The DIY home improvement market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of several small and medium-sized players and a few well-established distribution players. Major market players mainly focus on developing new products. The competition among the players is high, owing to the high market fragmentation between the established vendors and other organized players, and is anticipated to remain the same during the forecast period. Vendors compete based on price, quality, technology, brand, and variety, with vendors resorting to various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

84 Lumber Co - The company offers DIY home improvement products such as crown molding, lumber, and composite decks.

- The company offers DIY home improvement products such as crown molding, lumber, and composite decks. ABC Supply Co. Inc. - The company offers DIY home improvement products such as Steep Slope Roofing, Solar Roofing, and Stucco.

- The company offers DIY home improvement products such as Steep Slope Roofing, Solar Roofing, and Stucco. Ace Hardware Corp. - The company offers DIY home improvement solutions such as painting and remodeling services.

- The company offers DIY home improvement solutions such as painting and remodeling services. Floor and Decor Holdings Inc - The company offers DIY home improvement products such as Connexion Quick Lock Porcelain Tile and Simplinstall Peel and Stick.

- The company offers DIY home improvement products such as Connexion Quick Lock Porcelain Tile and Simplinstall Peel and Stick. Asian Paints Ltd.

Dreamstyle Remodeling Inc.

Groupe Adeo

Harbor Freight Tools

Harvey Windows Doors

K and M Home Center

Lowes Companies Inc

Masco Corp.

Menard Inc.

National Home Improvement Inc

Pella Corp.

Power Home Remodeling Group

The Home Depot Inc.

True Value Co LLC.

Walmart Inc.

DIY home improvement market segmentation in the US

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (lawn and garden, tools and hardware, plumbing, bathroom and kitchens, and others).

The market growth in the lawn and garden segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes entry doors, front doors, interior and closet doors, exterior shutters, awnings, and skylights. It also includes cutting trees and reducing them to small wood logs for several uses in a creative manner, particularly in windows, fencing, and walkways. The diversified nature and associated landscaping use of lawn and gardening tools are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Gain insights into the market growth across various segments – Download a Sample Report

Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the growing popularity and adoption of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture in the US. The demand for RTA furniture is increasing in the US, with an increasing population, decreasing living space, and migration. The rising trend of customization has encouraged vendors to introduce custom-designed RTA furniture for personalized interiors. This has attracted a large number of DIY customers, which is leading to high sales. In addition, vendors are using consumer interaction platforms to get feedback from consumers and provide them with a range of options in colors, shades, shapes, and themes. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by the growing popularity and adoption of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture in the US. The demand for RTA furniture is increasing in the US, with an increasing population, decreasing living space, and migration. The rising trend of customization has encouraged vendors to introduce custom-designed RTA furniture for personalized interiors. This has attracted a large number of DIY customers, which is leading to high sales. In addition, vendors are using consumer interaction platforms to get feedback from consumers and provide them with a range of options in colors, shades, shapes, and themes. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Trend - The growing popularity of RTA furniture, especially customized ones for personal interiors, is identified as the key trend in the market. The demand for trendy and innovatively designed RTA furniture is increasing among consumers. The increasing demand for customization has led vendors to offer custom-designed RTA furniture. Vendors are also actively interacting with customers on various platforms to understand their needs and provide them with various customization options. In addition, the growing attention to home décor among customers has increased the demand for DIY home improvement tools, which is positively influencing the market growth.

- The growing popularity of RTA furniture, especially customized ones for personal interiors, is identified as the key trend in the market. The demand for trendy and innovatively designed RTA furniture is increasing among consumers. The increasing demand for customization has led vendors to offer custom-designed RTA furniture. Vendors are also actively interacting with customers on various platforms to understand their needs and provide them with various customization options. In addition, the growing attention to home décor among customers has increased the demand for DIY home improvement tools, which is positively influencing the market growth. Challenge – Intense market competition is identified as the major challenge hindering market growth. The market comprises several vendors that are unorganized. These players compete on various parameters that include product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing. In addition, the entry of new players and private labels has further increased the competition, which is leading to price wars among vendors. Besides, with rising internet penetration, customers are increasingly using computers, tablets, smartphones, and other mobile devices to shop online and compare prices and products. The inability to adapt to the evolving competitive landscape affects the demand as well as the profit margins of vendors. All these factors restrict the growth of the market.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW a PDF SAMPLE!

What are the key data covered in this DIY home improvement market in the US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DIY home improvement market in the US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the DIY home improvement market in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the DIY home improvement market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DIY home improvement market vendors in the US

DIY Home Improvement Market in the US: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 121.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.07 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 84 Lumber Co, ABC Supply Co. Inc., Ace Hardware Corp., Asian Paints Ltd., Dreamstyle Remodeling Inc., Floor and Decor Holdings Inc, Groupe Adeo, Harbor Freight Tools, Harvey Windows Doors, K and M Home Center, Lowes Companies Inc, Masco Corp., Menard Inc., National Home Improvement Inc, Pella Corp., Power Home Remodeling Group, The Home Depot Inc., True Value Co LLC., and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

