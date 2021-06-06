DIY Home Improvement Market to witness $ 26.42 Billion growth in Europe during 2021-2025 | Germany to Occupy 29% Market Share | Technavio
Jun 06, 2021, 04:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIY home improvement market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 26.42 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report on the DIY home improvement market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the market
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising interest in DIY home improvement projects.
The DIY home improvement market in Europe analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies smart home technology as one of the prime reasons driving the DIY home improvement market in Europe growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The DIY home improvement market in Europe covers the following areas:
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe Sizing
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe Forecast
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe Analysis
Download a Free Sample Report Here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44063
Companies Mentioned
- BAUHAUS AG
- BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG
- EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
- Groupe Adeo
- HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group
- Intergamma BV
- ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)
- Kesko Corp.
- Kingfisher Plc
- OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Household Cleaning Products Market - Global household cleaning products market is segmented by product (surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and other cleaning agents (bleach)), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Hydration Products Market - Global hydration products market is segmented by end-user (sports, military, and others), product (hydration packs, water bottles, purification and filtration, accessories, and others), and geographic landscape (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAUHAUS AG
- BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG
- EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
- Groupe Adeo
- HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group
- Intergamma BV
- ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)
- Kesko Corp.
- Kingfisher Plc
- OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/diy-home-improvement-market-in-europe-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/report/diy-home-improvement-market-in-europe-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Republish_004_wk23_report&utm_content=IRTNTR44063
Share this article