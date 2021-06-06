DIY Home Improvement Market to witness $ 26.42 Billion growth in Europe during 2021-2025 | Germany to Occupy 29% Market Share | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising interest in DIY home improvement projects.

The DIY home improvement market in Europe analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies smart home technology as one of the prime reasons driving the DIY home improvement market in Europe growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The DIY home improvement market in Europe covers the following areas:

DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe Sizing

DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe Forecast

DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BAUHAUS AG

BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG

EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

Groupe Adeo

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

Intergamma BV

ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)

Kesko Corp.

Kingfisher Plc

OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



