DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market: 4.08% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

Jun 28, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market growth is expected to accelerate over the next five years due to the greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing. The change in lifestyles has raised the interest of individuals in DIY interior designing. In developing regions, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are driving the sales of products required for such projects. The use of DIY products lowers the long-term costs of work outsourced to expensive labor, which will be a significant factor in driving the demand for DIY home improvement products over the next five years.
Look out for more information on market dynamics scenario, demand & supply
forces, product offerings, financial information, and SWOT analysis. All at affordable
Plans
The DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 154.76 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
|
DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 154.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.08
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowe's Companies Inc., Toolstation Ltd., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- In-Scope:
- Lumber and landscape management:
The DIY home improvement retailing market share growth by the lumber and landscape management segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of wooden furnishings, lawn management, and gardening are expected to propel the growth of the global DIY home improvement retailing market in this segment.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Tools and hardware
- Kitchen
- Others
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for
Sample Report
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, kitchen, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- Key Companies- ADEO, BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, Home Depot Inc., Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. among others.
- Driver- Greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing to drive the market.
- Challenge- Shifting consumer preference for DIFM from DIY culture to hamper the market growth.
For more additional information about the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market –
Download Sample Report
The (DIY) home improvement retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new products to compete in the market.
- ADEO- The company offers wide range of do-it-yourself and professional solutions that covers plumbing, lighting, heating, electricity, sanitation, security, cooking, gardening and much more.
- BAUHAUS AG- The company offers products for home improvement, gardening, and workshop.
- Home Depot Inc.- The company offers wide range of do-it-yourself and professional solutions such as home decor ideas, bathroom projects and ideas, kitchen projects, and much more.
Additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Learn More with
Sample Report
- Shifting consumer preference for DIFM from DIY culture:
- Although the overall performance of the market is significantly high, DIFM is expected to be a possible disrupter for the growth of the market. Buyers of DIY products opt for DIFM, especially in more mature markets, and hire professionals to do the work rather than doing it themselves. Some of the key drivers for the growing DIFM market are the aging consumers in Western Europe and North America and the increasing employment levels and wage growth. Consequently, DIY retailers are experiencing a falloff in sales because DIFM professionals mostly opt for specialist B2B suppliers instead of consumer positioned DIY retail stores.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges available
with Technavio – View Sample Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using
competitive analysis created just for you.
Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The DIY home improvement market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 26.42 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Online Apparel Retailing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The online apparel retailing market share is expected to increase by USD 87.45 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.61%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet and direct marketing retail market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Lumber and landscape management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Tools and hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Décor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Décor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Décor and indoor garden - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Kitchen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ADEO
- Exhibit 49: ADEO - Overview
- Exhibit 50: ADEO - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: ADEO - Key offerings
- 10.4 BAUHAUS AG
- Exhibit 52: BAUHAUS AG - Overview
- Exhibit 53: BAUHAUS AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: BAUHAUS AG - Key offerings
- 10.5 BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 55: BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 56: BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.6 The Home Depot Inc.
- Exhibit 58: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: The Home Depot Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: The Home Depot Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Kesko Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Kesko Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Kesko Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Kesko Corp.– Key news
- Exhibit 65: Kesko Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Kesko Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Kingfisher Plc
- Exhibit 67: Kingfisher Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Kingfisher Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Kingfisher Plc– Key news
- Exhibit 70: Kingfisher Plc - Key offerings
- 10.9 Lowes Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Lowes Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Lowes Companies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Travis Perkins Plc
- Exhibit 74: Travis Perkins Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Travis Perkins Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Travis Perkins Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 77: Travis Perkins Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Travis Perkins Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Walmart Inc.
- Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wesfarmers Ltd.
- Exhibit 83: Wesfarmers Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Wesfarmers Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: Wesfarmers Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 86: Wesfarmers Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article