DIY home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Featuring Key Vendors - BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, and Others
Mar 03, 2021, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 25.41 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as increasing threat from DIFM market will hamper the market growth.
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Indirect impact on Consumer Discretionary industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth.
DIY home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe: Product Landscape
The lumber and landscape management segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, owing to several varieties of products available in the market. A wide variety of doors and windows are made through the DIY concept, including sliding doors, half-window doors, infusion-window doors. Landscape maintenance includes maintaining outdoor lawns and yards by learning basic techniques about soil types and plants, trimming of extra leaves, using extra wood chips as mulch beds, creating outdoor living space through some seating and lighting arrangements, and other similar tasks. Some of the essential DIY tools used for this activity include brush cutters, hedge trimmers, manual tools, grass or tree trimmers, and others. This segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to negligible technicalities or complexities involved.
DIY home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe: Geographic Landscape
Germany was the largest DIY home improvement market in Europe in 2019, and the country will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The introduction of innovative DIY products will significantly drive DIY home improvement market growth in Germany over the forecast period. 29% of the market's growth will originate from Germany during the forecast period. However, market growth in Germany will be slower than the growth of the market in France.
Companies Covered:
- BAUHAUS AG
- BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG
- EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
- Groupe Adeo
- HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group
- Intergamma BV
- Kesko Corp.
- Kingfisher Plc
- OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
- Travis Perkins Plc
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
