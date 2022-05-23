DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 26.42 Billion in Europe: By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as product (lumber and landscape management, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting and wallpaper, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

"Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects will be crucial in driving the growth of the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe. Also, the technological advances in DIY home improvement project tools will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.

DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular among consumers across the world due to the rising urbanization rate and evolving lifestyles. Moreover, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also pushing the sales of tools required for such projects, including power drills, nail guns, bathroom and lawn tools, and others. The concept of DIY is becoming popular in both developed and developing nations of Europe owing to high average labor costs, which increased significantly in 2018. Consumers in such countries prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, and homes to cut expenses related to outsourced services.

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product:

The growth of the DIY home improvement market share in Europe by the lumber and landscape management segment will be significant during the forecast period.

This segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to negligible technicalities or complexities involved.

The sub-segment includes using small wood logs for several purposes, especially in windows, fencing, and walkways.

A wide variety of doors and windows are made through the DIY concept, including sliding doors, half-window doors, infusion-window doors.

DIY tools can also be used for fixing tampered glass for bathroom windows and coloring doors and windows in aberrant hues.

Segmentation by Geography:

29% of the market's growth will originate from Germany during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Market growth in the country will be faster than the growth of the market in the UK, Italy , and the Rest of Europe.

, and the Rest of Europe. In Germany , lumber and landscape management, painting and wallpaper, indoor garden decoration, lighting, and assembling RTA furniture are the most popular DIY home improvement projects.

, lumber and landscape management, painting and wallpaper, indoor garden decoration, lighting, and assembling RTA furniture are the most popular DIY home improvement projects. Consumers actively engage in DIY home improvement projects, ranging from small house repairs to complex and large projects, which will facilitate the DIY home improvement market in Europe growth in Germany over the forecast period.

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe: Major Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BAUHAUS AG

BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG

EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

Groupe Adeo

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

Intergamma BV

ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)

Kesko Corp.

Kingfisher Plc

OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

The DIY home improvement market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing towards the development of innovative products and increasing production capacity to meet the surging demand for DIY home improvement products to compete in the market.

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 26.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.60 Regional analysis Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 29% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Building Products

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Product operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: France - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: France market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Lumber and landscape management

Decor and indoor garden

Kitchen

Painting and wallpaper

Others

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.3.1 Doors, windows, fencing, and walkways

5.3.2 Brickwork

5.3.3 Landscape maintenance

Exhibit 18: Lumber and landscape management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Decor and indoor garden - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Kitchen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Painting and wallpaper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.7.1 Tools and Hardware

5.7.2 Building materials

5.7.3 Lighting

5.7.4 Plumbing materials and equipment

5.7.5 Flooring, repair, and replacement

5.7.6 Electrical work

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: France - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: UK - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 Rest of France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects

9.1.2 Convenience offered by online stores

9.1.3 Smart home technology

9.1.4 Growth of residential real estate industry

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Increasing threat from DIFM market

9.2.2 Complexities in using DIY home improvement tools

9.2.3 Intense rivalry among market competitors

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Technological advances in DIY home improvement projects tools

9.3.2 Advent of cordless DIY power tools

9.3.3 Growing popularity and adoption of RTA furniture in Europe

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BAUHAUS AG

Exhibit 55: BAUHAUS AG - Overview

Exhibit 56: BAUHAUS AG - Product and service

Exhibit 57: BAUHAUS AG – Key news

Exhibit 58: BAUHAUS AG - Key offerings

11.4 BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 59: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 60: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 61: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.5 EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 62: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 63: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 64: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.6 Groupe Adeo

Exhibit 65: Groupe Adeo - Overview

Exhibit 66: Groupe Adeo - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Groupe Adeo - Key offerings

11.7 HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

Exhibit 68: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Overview

Exhibit 69: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Business segments

Exhibit 70: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group – Key news

Exhibit 71: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Segment focus

11.8 Intergamma BV

Exhibit 73: Intergamma BV - Overview

Exhibit 74: Intergamma BV - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Intergamma BV – Key news

Exhibit 76: Intergamma BV - Key offerings

11.9 ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)

Exhibit 77: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Overview

Exhibit 78: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Business segments

Exhibit 79: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Key offerings

11.10 Kesko Corp.

Exhibit 80: Kesko Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Kesko Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Kesko Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Kesko Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Kingfisher Plc

Exhibit 84: Kingfisher Plc - Overview

Exhibit 85: Kingfisher Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Kingfisher Plc – Key news

Exhibit 87: Kingfisher Plc - Key offerings

11.12 OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

Exhibit 88: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 89: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Product and service

Exhibit 90: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 94: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

