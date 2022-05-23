DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 26.42 Billion in Europe: By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Value in Europe is set to grow by USD 26.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Amid the pandemic, the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe registered a YOY growth of 2.60% in 2021.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as product (lumber and landscape management, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting and wallpaper, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

"Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects will be crucial in driving the growth of the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe. Also, the technological advances in DIY home improvement project tools will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.

DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular among consumers across the world due to the rising urbanization rate and evolving lifestyles. Moreover, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also pushing the sales of tools required for such projects, including power drills, nail guns, bathroom and lawn tools, and others. The concept of DIY is becoming popular in both developed and developing nations of Europe owing to high average labor costs, which increased significantly in 2018. Consumers in such countries prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, and homes to cut expenses related to outsourced services.

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product:

  • The growth of the DIY home improvement market share in Europe by the lumber and landscape management segment will be significant during the forecast period.
  • This segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to negligible technicalities or complexities involved.
  • The sub-segment includes using small wood logs for several purposes, especially in windows, fencing, and walkways. 
  • A wide variety of doors and windows are made through the DIY concept, including sliding doors, half-window doors, infusion-window doors.
  • DIY tools can also be used for fixing tampered glass for bathroom windows and coloring doors and windows in aberrant hues. 

Segmentation by Geography:

  • 29% of the market's growth will originate from Germany during the forecast period.
  • Market growth in the country will be faster than the growth of the market in the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. 
  • In Germany, lumber and landscape management, painting and wallpaper, indoor garden decoration, lighting, and assembling RTA furniture are the most popular DIY home improvement projects.
  • Consumers actively engage in DIY home improvement projects, ranging from small house repairs to complex and large projects, which will facilitate the DIY home improvement market in Europe growth in Germany over the forecast period.

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe: Major Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • BAUHAUS AG
  • BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG
  • EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
  • Groupe Adeo
  • HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group
  • Intergamma BV
  • ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)
  • Kesko Corp.
  • Kingfisher Plc
  • OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

The DIY home improvement market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing towards the development of innovative products and increasing production capacity to meet the surging demand for DIY home improvement products to compete in the market.

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 26.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.60

Regional analysis

Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Germany at 29%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary 

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 01:  Parent market

  2.2 Market Characteristics 

  Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

  2.3 Value chain analysis 

  Exhibit 03:  Building Products

  2.3.1 Inputs 

  2.3.2 Inbound logistics

  2.3.3 Product operations

  2.3.4 Outbound logistics

  2.3.5 Marketing and sales 

  2.3.6 Service 

  2.3.7 Support activities 

  2.3.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 05:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2020 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

  Exhibit 06:  France - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 07:  France market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  4.7 Market condition

  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product 

  The segments covered in this chapter are: 

  • Lumber and landscape management
  • Decor and indoor garden
  • Kitchen
  • Painting and wallpaper
  • Others

  5.1 Market segments

  Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by Product  

  Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

  5.3 Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

Exhibit 17: Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  5.3.1 Doors, windows, fencing, and walkways

  5.3.2 Brickwork

  5.3.3 Landscape maintenance

  Exhibit 18: Lumber and landscape management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.4 Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 19: Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 20: Decor and indoor garden - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.5 Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

  Exhibit 21: Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 22: Kitchen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.6 Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 23: Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 24: Painting and wallpaper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  5.7.1 Tools and Hardware

  5.7.2 Building materials

  5.7.3 Lighting

  5.7.4 Plumbing materials and equipment

  5.7.5 Flooring, repair, and replacement

  5.7.6 Electrical work

  Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.8 Market opportunity by Product 

  Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel  

  The segments covered in this chapter are: 

  • Offline
  • Online

  6.1 Market segments

  Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel 

  Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

  6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

  Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel 

  Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape 

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

  Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape 

  The regions covered in the report are: 

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

  8.1 Geographic segmentation

  Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

  8.2 Geographic comparison 

  Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

  8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

  Exhibit 38: Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 39: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 40: France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 41: France - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

  Exhibit 42: UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

    Exhibit 43: UK - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  Exhibit 44: Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 45: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.7 Rest of France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

  Exhibit 46: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 47: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.8 Market opportunity by geography

  Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  9.1 Market drivers 

  9.1.1 Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects

  9.1.2 Convenience offered by online stores

  9.1.3 Smart home technology

  9.1.4 Growth of residential real estate industry

  9.2 Market challenges 

  9.2.1 Increasing threat from DIFM market

  9.2.2 Complexities in using DIY home improvement tools

  9.2.3 Intense rivalry among market competitors

  Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges

  9.3 Market trends 

  9.3.1 Technological advances in DIY home improvement projects tools

  9.3.2 Advent of cordless DIY power tools

  9.3.3 Growing popularity and adoption of RTA furniture in Europe

10. Vendor Landscape 

  10.1 Competitive scenario  

  10.2 Vendor landscape  

  Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape

  10.3 Landscape disruption 

  The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

  Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption

  10.4 Industry risks  

  Exhibit 52: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis 

  11.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

  11.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors

  11.3 BAUHAUS AG 

  Exhibit 55:  BAUHAUS AG - Overview

  Exhibit 56:  BAUHAUS AG - Product and service

  Exhibit 57:  BAUHAUS AG – Key news

  Exhibit 58:  BAUHAUS AG - Key offerings

  11.4 BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG 

  Exhibit 59:  BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Overview

  Exhibit 60:  BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service

  Exhibit 61:  BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

  11.5 EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG 

  Exhibit 62:  EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Overview

  Exhibit 63:  EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Product and service

  Exhibit 64:  EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

  11.6 Groupe Adeo 

  Exhibit 65:  Groupe Adeo - Overview

  Exhibit 66:  Groupe Adeo - Product and service

  Exhibit 67:  Groupe Adeo - Key offerings

  11.7 HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

  Exhibit 68:  HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Overview

  Exhibit 69:  HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Business segments

  Exhibit 70:  HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group – Key news

  Exhibit 71:  HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Key offerings

  Exhibit 72:  HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Segment focus

  11.8 Intergamma BV 

  Exhibit 73:  Intergamma BV - Overview

  Exhibit 74:  Intergamma BV - Product and service

  Exhibit 75:  Intergamma BV – Key news

  Exhibit 76:  Intergamma BV - Key offerings

  11.9 ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) 

  Exhibit 77:  ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Overview

  Exhibit 78:  ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Business segments

  Exhibit 79:  ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Key offerings

  11.10 Kesko Corp. 

  Exhibit 80:  Kesko Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 81:  Kesko Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 82:  Kesko Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 83:  Kesko Corp. - Segment focus

  11.11 Kingfisher Plc 

  Exhibit 84:  Kingfisher Plc - Overview

  Exhibit 85:  Kingfisher Plc - Business segments

  Exhibit 86:  Kingfisher Plc – Key news

  Exhibit 87:  Kingfisher Plc - Key offerings

  11.12 OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA 

  Exhibit 88:  OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Overview

  Exhibit 89:  OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Product and service

  Exhibit 90:  OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Key offerings

12. Appendix 

  12.1 Scope of the report 

  12.1.1 Market definition

  12.1.2 Objectives

  12.1.3 Notes and caveats

  12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

  12.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

  Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 94: Information sources

  12.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

