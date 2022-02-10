DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market to Grow by USD 154.76 Bn | Greater Emphasis on DIY Home Improvement Projects for Personalized Interior Designing to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing is expected to drive the growth of the market. Changes in lifestyles have created an interest in DIY interior designing. In developing countries, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are driving the sales of products required for such projects. The use of DIY products lowers the long-term costs of work outsourced to expensive labor, which will be a significant factor in driving the demand for DIY home improvement products during the forecast period.

Shifting consumer preference for DIFM from DIY culture will challenge the growth of the market. Buyers of DIY products opt for DIFM, especially in more mature markets, and hire professionals to do the work rather than doing it themselves. Some of the key drivers for the growing DIFM market are aging consumers in Western Europe and North America, growing employment levels and wage growth, and high complications in logistics and supply chain operations.

The DIY home improvement retailing market report is segmented by product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, kitchen, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the DIY home improvement retailing market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ADEO - The company offers wide range of do it yourself and professional solutions that covers plumbing, lighting, heating, electricity, sanitation, security, cooking, gardening and much more.

BAUHAUS AG - The company offers products for home improvement, gardening, and workshop.

BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG - The company deals with the requirements of hardware stores as well as building material dealers and building material wholesalers.

Home Depot Inc. - The company offers wide range of do it yourself and professional solutions such as home decor ideas, bathroom projects and ideas, kitchen projects, and much more.

Kesko Corp. - The company offers grocery trade, the building, technical trade and the car trade related material.

Kesko Corp. - The company offers grocery trade, the building, technical trade and the car trade related material.

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 154.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADEO, BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, Home Depot Inc., Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

