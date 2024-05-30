DIY Like a Pro: CRAFTSMAN® Introduces New Tools to its V20* System of Cordless Products

"At CRAFTSMAN, we're expanding our V20* line, offering complete cordless freedom that empowers doers to tackle a wide array of projects using one battery platform," said Eric Bernstein, President, General Manager of CRAFTSMAN at Stanley Black & Decker. "Whether you are cutting, sanding, or scrubbing, our newest tools offer more versatility and performance needed to get the job done in your home, garage or yard."

New products added to the CRAFTSMAN V20* lineup include:

V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Belt Sander (Bare Tool) (CMCW223B) – Power through challenging materials fast with the cordless belt sander that features a powerful brushless motor and a 3-position auxiliary handle.





(CMCW223B) Power through challenging materials fast with the cordless belt sander that features a powerful brushless motor and a 3-position auxiliary handle. V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cut-Off Tool (Bare Tool) (CMCM300B) – Cut a variety of materials with this new cut-off tool that allows a 3/4-In. depth of cut and features an adjustable shoe for exceptional versatility.





(CMCM300B) – Cut a variety of materials with this new cut-off tool that allows a 3/4-In. depth of cut and features an adjustable shoe for exceptional versatility. V20* Powerfile (Bare Tool) (CMCW211B) – The cordless powerfile is ideal for quick sanding jobs in tight spaces, featuring a 1/4-In. – 3/4-In. sanding capability.





(CMCW211B) – The cordless powerfile is ideal for quick sanding jobs in tight spaces, featuring a 1/4-In. – 3/4-In. sanding capability. V20* Mosquito Repellent (Bare Tool) (CMCE560B-2) – The cordless mosquito repellent device creates a 20-Ft zone of protection against mosquitoes, ideal for the backyard, poolside, patio, deck, or other outdoor spaces.





(CMCE560B-2) – The cordless mosquito repellent device creates a 20-Ft zone of protection against mosquitoes, ideal for the backyard, poolside, patio, deck, or other outdoor spaces. V20* Cordless 2-in-1 Scrubber Kit (CMCPS520D1) – Clean surfaces from top to bottom with the cordless 2-in-1 scrubber kit, capable of switching from handheld, for close-in work, to a 60.5-In. telescoping pole for hard-to-reach spaces.





(CMCPS520D1) – Clean surfaces from top to bottom with the cordless 2-in-1 scrubber kit, capable of switching from handheld, for close-in work, to a 60.5-In. telescoping pole for hard-to-reach spaces. V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 12-In. Chainsaw Kit with 5AH Battery (CMCCS630P1) – The 12-In. cordless chainsaw makes up to 105** cuts per charge with peak horsepower up to 80% greater†.

All products are now available in stores and online where CRAFTSMAN products are sold. To learn more about these products and the entire line of CRAFTSMAN® tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

** Using a CRAFTSMAN V20* CMCB205 5.0Ah battery on 4x4 pressure treated pine

† Using CMCB205 5.0Ah battery vs. Craftsman CMCCS610D1 chainsaw using CMCB202 2.0Ah battery

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners and auto enthusiasts have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

SOURCE CRAFTSMAN