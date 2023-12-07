DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC. Announces Strategic Acquisition of WR Group's Retail Brands and North American Sales Division

DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC.

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Supermodel, beauty expert, and entrepreneur Angie Everhart, and industry veteran Renee Niles, have launched DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC. with key brands from WR Group.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Everhart, CEO of DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC., and Renee Niles, its company President, announce the acquisition of WG Group's brand portfolio including ORALGEN NuPearl, BareOrganics, PROBIOGEN, as well as the procurement of the exclusive North American licensing rights for FOLIGAIN.

DIYA Beauty & Wellness
DIYA Beauty & Wellness

Niles, with extensive product development and management expertise as the former EVP of WR Group, and Everhart, first introduced to WRG products as a spokesperson for ORALGEN NuPearl, partnered to form DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC. as a conglomerate, acquiring the successful health and wellness brands, while retaining WRG's highly experienced and talented executive, operations, and sales force teams.

With a commitment to giving back, a portion of the profits from their organic product lines will be donated to non-profit organizations in the regions from which their raw materials are sourced, emphasizing sustainable practices and environmental care. 

"I am immensely excited to be leading such an outstanding team and organization. As a female-owned company, we will be sharply committed to embarking upon innovative initiatives which will contribute to the resources integral to our exceptional product lines. I look forward to an outstanding 2024 with DIYA!" - Angie Everhart, CEO, DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC.

"We have always believed that organic and natural products should be affordable for all and strive to make a difference in people's lives, one product at a time. DIYA will continue this mission and the growth of these well-established brands, meeting and exceeding our customer demands as an industry leader in health and wellness. We can't wait to bring our new product offerings and customized retail programs to market!" - Renee Niles, President, DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC.

The DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC. portfolio of award-winning brands includes: BareOrganics Superfoods and Organic Coffee, Oralgen NuPearl Teeth Whitening Systems featuring NuBright® Led Activation Technology, ProBiogen Spore Based natural Probiotics for men and women, and Foligain Hair and Grooming products for men and women. Products are available at Whole Foods, Walmart, Sprouts, HEB, Kroger, Wegmans, Meijer, KEHE, UNFI, Palko and more.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC.

