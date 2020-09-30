Diya Systems Receives Best IT Exporter Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diya Systems, a GlowTouch Technologies company, was recognized for exporting excellence by the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) during a Sept. 18 award ceremony in Mangalore, India.

Diya Systems' Santhosh Karthik (center) accepted FKCCI's "Best Services Exporter, Information Technology" award on behalf of the GlowTouch company. This marks the tenth year Diya Systems has received recognition for IT excellence from the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to the FKCCI, the "Best Services Exporter Award, Information Technology" was given to Diya Systems based on the criteria of the value of the export, percentage of earnings, percentage of growth, and the total number of employees. Accepting the award from FKCCI officials and Shri Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium-scale Industries, was Diya Systems' Project Manager, Santhosh Karthik U.

The Karnataka-based federation has been supporting, promoting, and motivating exporters throughout the Indian state since 2006 through its annual flagship Export Excellence award program. This year marks the tenth year Diya Systems/GlowTouch Technologies has earned recognition from FKCCI for its stellar export performance. GlowTouch is the largest IT company in Mangalore, India.

GlowTouch Senior Vice President of Corporate Services, Shyam Hebbar, oversees several departments at the Diya location and has been with GlowTouch since it began in 2002. Mr. Hebbar commented about the award, "Every award that we receive is a confirmation of something we have done, and this helps us learn how to do better. Congratulations to our great team!"

GlowTouch President and Founder, Vidya Ravichandran, also commented about the prestigious award, "We're extremely proud of our team and the superb way each person contributes to our global growth and success. GlowTouch would not be who we are without our India operations and personnel there who provide world-class IT support and services to our clients, customers, and communities."

Since GlowTouch began its operations almost 18 years ago, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company has grown from a small family business to a 1,800+ employee international company. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, recent growth includes expanded operations in the Dominican Republic and Honduras.

GlowTouch provides personalized contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Founded in 2002, its 1,800 employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement. A certified Woman-Owned Business and six-time Inc. 5000 honoree, GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with additional locations in Mangalore and Bangalore, India, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

To learn more about this event or GlowTouch, visit: www.GlowTouch.com , or email Tammy Weinstein at: [email protected] .

