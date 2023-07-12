DIZPOT Welcomes New Sales Manager, Matt Long-Blanchard, to Their Team

News provided by

DIZPOT

12 Jul, 2023, 10:18 ET

PHOENIX, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIZPOT, a leading provider of cannabis packaging and supply solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matt Long-Blanchard as their new Sales Manager. With an impressive track record of over 20 years in sales across various industries, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

Continue Reading
DIZPOT Welcomes New Sales Manager, Matt Long-Blanchard, to Their Team Phoenix, Arizona - June --, 2023 - DIZPOT, a leading provider of cannabis packaging and supply solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matt Long-Blanchard as their new Sales Manager. With an impressive track record of over 20 years in sales across various industries, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.
DIZPOT Welcomes New Sales Manager, Matt Long-Blanchard, to Their Team Phoenix, Arizona - June --, 2023 - DIZPOT, a leading provider of cannabis packaging and supply solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matt Long-Blanchard as their new Sales Manager. With an impressive track record of over 20 years in sales across various industries, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

Matt's diverse background includes experience in HR & recruitment, software as a service, and commercial leasing industries. Throughout his career, he has consistently achieved success in recruiting, leading, and developing highly engaged, high-performing sales teams. Matt's strong focus on coaching and mentoring newcomers to the field of sales has proven instrumental in driving growth and fostering a culture of excellence.

Originally from Northern California, Matt has spent the last 25 years raising his two children, Madison and Jeffrey, in Chandler, Arizona. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, off-roading with his brother, and cherishing moments with his three grand pups, Louie, Maze, and Winston. Matt draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's quote, "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

At DIZPOT, Matt envisions being part of an industry-leading sales and logistics organization that provides exceptional service, support, and consultative services to the ever-changing landscape of the cannabis industry. His goal is to create an environment that encourages open discussion, personal and professional growth, and mutual investment in each other's success.

Jeff Scrabeck, CEO of DIZPOT, expressed his excitement about Matt joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to have Matt join our organization. His extensive experience and dedication to creating a high-performance culture make him the perfect fit for our company. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our sales team and the continued growth of DIZPOT."

About DIZPOT: DIZPOT is a leading provider of packaging and supply solutions for the cannabis industry. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional service and support, DIZPOT offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of the rapidly evolving cannabis market. For more information about DIZPOT and their offerings, please visit www.dizpot.com.

SOURCE DIZPOT

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.