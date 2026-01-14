Dizzion and Expedient Launch Private Cloud PC Powered by Nutanix to Modernize Workforce Computing

DENVER and PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, an innovator in Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and secure digital workspaces, and Expedient, the #1 private cloud in the USA offering hybrid-cloud, datacenter infrastructure and AI solutions, today announced the launch of Dizzion Private Cloud PC powered by Expedient.

It is the Dizzion Cloud PC users love to use, IT loves to manage, and CFOs love to approve. The offering delivers secure, high-performance virtual desktops built on enterprise-class Nutanix infrastructure, providing the control and stability of private cloud with the flexibility, simplicity, and predictable cost model typically associated with public cloud services.

Customers are looking for cost-efficient digital workspace solutions that combine high performance, strong data locality, and operational simplicity. Many are moving toward platforms that offer a consistent management experience, elastic scaling, and predictable economics, enabling them to modernize Workspace strategies without the burden of complex infrastructure, fluctuating costs, or inconsistent performance.

Private Cloud PC: Lower Cost, Higher Performance than Public Cloud PC

The solution introduces two deployment modalities-- shared and dedicated Nutanix clusters, giving organizations the flexibility to choose the optimal balance of cost, control, and performance. Customers can start on a cost-efficient shared cluster and seamlessly expand into a dedicated environment as their security, compliance, or scale requirements evolve.

Key capabilities include:

Enterprise-grade Nutanix infrastructure with guaranteed resource allocations

Access from any device with a browser, powered by Dizzion's DaaS platform

Standardized Cloud PC instance sizes, with or without NVIDIA GPU, to support a wide range of use cases

Rapid deployment, enabling organizations to go live in days and add new users in hours

Predictable costs with month-to-month elasticity and no infrastructure burden

Local U.S. multi-datacenter presence, ensuring strong data locality, security, and performance

This modern private cloud approach offers an alternative to unmanaged VDI or hyperscaler-based DaaS, delivering 20–40% TCO improvements while eliminating infrastructure burden and reducing operational risk.

Designed for Simplicity and Predictability

While ideal for organizations with 100 users or more, the platform is architected to scale seamlessly to enterprise-level deployments. Its unified service platform allows customers to mix shared and dedicated modalities within the same environment—ensuring consistent management, predictable performance, and long-term operational flexibility.

Strategic Differentiators

Private cloud benefits at lower than public cloud prices

Enterprise control with cloud economics and agility

A unified vendor experience across infrastructure and DaaS operations

Strong data locality and governance capabilities

Reduced dependency on public cloud pricing swings or architectural constraints

This combination of flexibility and predictability addresses the priorities of CIOs, CISOs, CFOs, and business leaders responsible for secure and efficient workforce enablement.

Executive Commentary

Bryan Smith, CEO of Expedient, emphasized the value of the joint offering for organizations seeking stable, high-performance EUC platforms:

"CIOs want predictable performance, predictable costs, and the ability to operate with confidence, without the constraints or volatility of public cloud. By combining Expedient's enterprise-class infrastructure with Dizzion's industry-leading DaaS capabilities, we're delivering a Private Cloud PC solution that reduces risk and accelerates modernization. This is premium virtual desktop performance made accessible and scalable for any organization."

Rob Green, CEO of Dizzion, underscored how the partnership enables customers to modernize without unnecessary complexity:

"Organizations are searching for a more secure, cost-stable, and user-friendly way to deliver digital workspaces. Partnering with Expedient allows us to offer an enterprise-grade Private Cloud PC platform built on Nutanix infrastructure. This is the future of managed private cloud PC: performance, security, and simplicity delivered as a service. - Your Windows PC, from the cloud, without drama."

Availability

Dizzion Private Cloud PC powered by Expedient is available immediately across the United States, with deployment options tailored for mid-market and enterprise organizations.

About Dizzion

Dizzion delivers secure, high-performance Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and cloud PC solutions that modernize workforce computing. Through a unified platform, leading technology, and deep expertise in End User Computing, Dizzion powers digital workspaces for organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.dizzion.com.

About Expedient

Expedient provides clients with best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Expedient gives clients a flexible on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications across edge, private cloud, co-location, public cloud, and containers. Also, the company's data centers comply with various regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) service. For more information, visit www.expedient.com.

