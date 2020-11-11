Dizzion Appoints Former Salesforce Executive as Senior Vice President of Operations

"Kwesi's strong background in enterprise operations leadership combined with his expertise in scaling international, cloud-based services make him a valuable addition to the Dizzion leadership team," said Steve Prather, CEO of Dizzion. "His efforts will ensure maximum performance and consistency, employee retention and development, and sustained customer satisfaction as Dizzion continues aggressive global expansion."

With 22 years of experience in information technology and operations, Ames previously served as vice president of site reliability engineering at Salesforce. During his ten years at Salesforce, Ames was responsible for reliability of the production cloud infrastructure that powered a CRM currently used by one hundred fifty thousand customers. Prior to Salesforce, Ames held engineering and information technology management positions at Symantec and KPMG.

"Having mastered high-performance cloud desktop delivery over the past decade, Dizzion has established the long-term foundation for optimal remote working," said Ames. "I am excited at the opportunity to help the company scale its unique capabilities to new global markets as we continue to lead the DaaS industry and redefine the way the world works."

Ames attended Howard University, focusing on Systems and Computer Science, and is a community leader with extensive volunteer experience including FIRST Robotics, Leadership Greater Washington, Calvary Women's Services, Capital Area Food Bank, S.O.M.E. ("So Others Might Eat") and Nativity Shelter for Women.

Dizzion provides turnkey, high-performance cloud desktops purpose-built to ensure end-user success and organizational protection when working remote. Dizzion is currently available in 26 countries on six continents and can be delivered from Dizzion cloud, a wide-range of hyperscale public clouds and customer-managed infrastructure. For more information, visit dizzion.com.

About Dizzion

Dizzion, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce. Founded in 2011, Dizzion's proven end-user cloud platform enables maximum work from home success while protecting business process outsourcers (BPO), enterprise contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and insurance companies with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Customers further digital transformation with AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and COSMOS orchestration and analytics. Visit dizzion.com for more information. Dizzion | Work from Home. Business as Usual.

SOURCE Dizzion, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dizzion.com

