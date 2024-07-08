Dizzion Celebrates CRN's Recognition of Marci Allen and Rina Konishi as 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders

DENVER, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, the leader in Desktop as a Service announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Marci Allen, Director of Global Channels; and Rina Konishi, Sr. Director of Marketing, as 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders. In its second year, the list recognizes executives from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations who are dedicated to making a positive impact across the IT channel through inclusive leadership.

2024 CRN Inclusive Leaders

The CRN 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders honorees are passionate about advancing equity and diversity within their organizations, the channel, and across the greater technology industry. With this recognition, CRN highlights these leaders for their desire to foster inclusion and belonging.

Marci recognizes the profound human factor at the core of our work. With nearly two decades of experience in SaaS solutions and the channel, her approach values diversity not merely as a concept, but as a lived experience where differences are celebrated and harnessed to enhance collaboration and achieve excellence. Marci, alongside Rina, continues to broaden their impact, cultivating a company culture that prioritizes the values of DEI&B to enhance the partner experience through a foundation of openness and integrity. She has previously chaired the Women's Inspired Network at her previous company and actively participates in the Alliance of Channel Women's mentorship program.

Rina has leveraged her marketing expertise to create inclusive strategies that resonate with diverse audiences, recognizing that inclusivity drives innovation and growth. With experience at cybersecurity and technology leaders Noname Security, Okta, and Nutanix, Rina understands the critical role of channel partners in business success. She works closely with Marci and the team to refine Dizzion's channel marketing strategy, ensuring partners can deliver exceptional value. Rina was previously recognized as a Women of the Channel in 2023 and an Honoree of the Channel Marketing Excellence List 2024.

"We are proud to recognize this year's honorees for their commitment to inclusivity across the channel. With their transparent leadership, they help create welcoming environments where employees can bring their best selves to work to help their business succeed," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Congratulations to these leaders for their deep dedication to bringing greater equity to the channel. We look forward to learning from their inclusive leadership and seeing what they achieve next."

Rob Green, CEO of Dizzion, stated, "We are thrilled to see Marci and Rina honored for their outstanding contributions. Their dedication to inclusive leadership has been a driving force in our success and a beacon of positive change within the industry."

The 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting July 8 at www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.

